Skoda Announces Its Line-Up For The 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Auto has announced its line-up for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, which is all set to be held from March 8 to 18. We have already told you about the company's plan to showcase the new top-of-the-line Skoda Kodiaq with the Laurin & Klement (L&K) package and the Fabia facelift, at the auto show. Now, the Skoda has announced the rest of its key line-up the Geneva Motor Show, which will include the much anticipated Skoda Vision X concept, a new 2.0 TSI petrol engine for the Superb and Octavia vRS, and the introduction of its new digital instrument panel in the Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq.

Skoda Vision X Concept will be showcased at Geneva Motor Show

The Skoda Vison X concept will preview the Czech carmakers upcoming all-new SUV which is set to join the currently selling Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs. The new Vision X concept will give us a glimpse of the brand's latest design language and the crystalline design accents inspired by traditional Bohemian glass art. The concept also gets a new infotainment system with a large touchscreen display featuring a new operating concept in terms of infotainment and connectivity. The concept will also offer a new hybrid powertrain that combines a CNG-powered four-cylinder, turbo engine with an electric drive.

Skoda Fabia Facelift comes in both 5-door hatchback and wagon iterations

Another key showcase at the event will be the new 2018 Skoda Fabia facelift which will be making it public debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The mildly updated Fabia in both of its five-door hatchback and wagon iterations will get revised LED headlights and LED taillights, with similarity to Octavia facelift. The infotainment system 'Swing' now offers a 6.5-inch display and comes with Skoda Connect along with the new SmartLink+ that's equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and SmartGate standards. The Skoda Fabia facelift will also offer Online Traffic Information service with real-time information on traffic holdup. Under the hood, the Skoda Fabia will consist of four petrol drivetrains, each with three cylinders and a capacity of 1.0-litre with power output ranging from 55 bhp and 106 bhp. All engines come mated to a 7-Speed DSG gearbox as an option.

The Skoda Kodiq L&K model will come with several visual upgrades

As for the new Skoda Kodiaq L&K variant, it will take the top-end position in the Kodiaq's variant list and come with a host of cosmetic updates like - a chrome grille, 19-inch 'Sirius' alloy wheels, full-LED headlights, and a modified rear bumper. The cabin, on the other hand, comes with leather upholstery with decorative strips emphasising the elegant and stylish tone of the Skoda Kodiaq L&K. Under the hood, the Kodiaq L&K gets an advanced 4x4 drive and a new engine range. The range now includes a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine churning out 148 bhp and the existing 2.0-litre petrol now has tuned to provide 188 bhp with a jump of 10 bhp.

Skoda Octavia vRS' new 2-litre TSI engine makes about 241 bhp

As mentioned earlier, Skoda will also be introducing a new 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with for the Skoda Superb and the Octavia v ₹ In the Skoda Super sedan, the new turbo-petrol engine will offer a power output of 268 bhp will come mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Additionally, Skoda is also offering KESSY extended security function (Keyless Entry, Start and Exit System) or the ambient lighting, which is connected to Driving Mode Select. The Skoda Octavia vRS, on the other hand, also gets the 2.0-litre TSI engine, but here, the turbocharged petrol motor makes about 242 bhp and gets an optional Challenge Plus package, which consists of exclusive design and equipment features for both the interior and exterior.

Lastly, Skoda will be introducing its new digital instrument panel for the Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq. The panel's display can be individually programmed and the size and positioning of the information displayed can also be freely configured. In addition to speed, rpm, fuel gauge or the navigational destination, information about the sound system, telephone or assistance systems can also be displayed on the screen behind the steering wheel.

