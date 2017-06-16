Sixth Generation Volkswagen Polo Leaked Hours Before Global Debut

Hours ahead of its global debut at a special event in Europe, images of the sixth generation Volkswagen Polo have made its way online revealing the car completely. While the teaser revealed earlier this week gave a glimpse, the Mk6 Polo has been leaked in the GTi and the stylish R-Line guise, and looks visibly larger and more evolved than the model it replaces. While we've already told you five things you need to know about the new Polo, official figures on the specifications and dimensions are still under wraps, and will be revealed at VW's event later today. Make sure to keep a watch on the complete details here.

The new generation VW Polo will be a major step up for the premium hatchback. The car will be moving to Volkswagen's MQB A0 architecture, instead of the current PQ25, and is expected to get a longer wheelbase than the current model. Speculations suggest that the car will be as long as Volkswagen's Golf, expanding from the current Polo's 2470 mm. Needless to say, the hatchback will be significantly longer than its predecessor, while its expected to be 100 mm wider as well.

The new generation Polo has evolved in style and is wider too

The increased dimensions will certainly improve cabin space inside the new generation Volkswagen Polo and expect to see better headroom as well, especially at the rear. In addition, the new VW Polo will get an all-new cabin sporting a better design and more connectivity options including a larger touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the aesthetic front, the sixth generation Volkswagen Polo looks a lore more mature with a evolved design language. It's distinctly a VW and moves more upmarket with the new styling. The hood gets a slight curve at the nose, cutting out of the boxy proportions, while the minimal grille is now wide and more appealing. The headlamps have also grown wider and come with integrated LED DRLs. The rear image of the car wasn't leaked, but going by the teaser image, the new Polo will get stubby LED tail lights and a sportier bumper.

The new rear isn't expected to be dramatically different on the new Polo

The Mk6 VW Polo's powertrain line-up is expected to include a 1-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol, 1-litre TSI turbocharged petrol, 1.5-litre TSI Evo turbo petrol engines. Diesel power will come from the 1.6-litre TDI turbocharged unit. India is likely to continue to get the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel options, when the all-new model arrives here. On the new Volkswagen Polo GTi, the performance hatchback is expected to sport the 2-litre TSI turbo petrol engine with power uprated to 198 bhp.

The all-new VW Polo will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, while production will commence later this month. The car is expected to make its way to India, albeit not before anytime next year.