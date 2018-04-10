Singpaore Offers Cash Incentives To De-Register 15 Year Old Motorcycles

Motorcycle riders in Singapore will be offered cash incentives if they de-register bikes that are more than 15 years old, in an attempt to reduce emissions and environmental pollution. Motorcycle riders who registered their vehicles before July 1, 2003 will receive up to S$ 3,500 (over ₹ 1.7 lakh) if they de-register these bikes over the next five years. According to Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA), motorcycle owners who registered their bikes before July 1, 2003 will receive S$ 2,000 (around ₹ 1 lakh) if they de-register their motorcycles on or before April 5, 2023. The additional S$ 1,500 will be handed over to those owners who do not renew their motorcycle's Certificate of Entitlement (COE) on or after April 7, 2018.

According to estimates, around 20 per cent of Singapore's motorcycle population comes under this category and if the strategy works, more than 27,000 old and polluting motorcycles will be taken off the streets. The number could have been more, but motorcycles that come under Classic and Vintage schemes as of April 6 will not be eligible since they already fall under restricted usage category.

According to the NEA, "the new initiative addresses the large contribution to air pollution by motorcycles." Motorcycles are estimated to make up 15 per cent of the local vehicle population and are said to contribute around 50 per cent of carbon monoxide (CO) from vehicles. The NEA says older motorcycles, those registered before July 1, 2003, before the introduction of Euro 1 emission standards for motorcycles, emit over 10 times more carbon monoxide and 30 times more hydrocarbons compared to a motorcycle which meet the latest Euro IV emission regulations today.

