Sinan Ozkok Takes Over As New President Of Nissan India

Sinan has overseen a significant growth in Turkey for Nissan and brings with him 26 years' experience of working within the automotive industry.

Nissan has announced the appointment of Sinan Ozkok as the President of its Indian operations. Sinan will be responsible for all functions in India including sales and marketing, research and development and manufacturing, for both Nissan and Datsun brands. Sinan has overseen a significant growth in Turkey for Nissan and brings with him 26 years' experience of working within the automotive industry. He replaces Thomas Kuehl who was appointed president, India operations in 2017

Nissan chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India region, Peyman Kargar said, "I am delighted that Sinan will be driving Nissan's business forward in India. Not only does he bring vast experience of working within the industry over many years, he has a proven track record."

