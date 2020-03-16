SIAM Writes To Apex Court Seeking Permission To Sell BS4 Models Till March 31, 2020

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has filed an application in the Hon'ble Supreme Court seeking directions for ensuring that sale and registration of BS4 vehicles are allowed till the cut-off date of March 31, 2020. The move comes after some State Governments recently issued circulars directing that no applications for Registration of BS4 vehicles would be accepted on or after a certain date. The prescribed dates are much ahead of March 31, 2020.

According to SIAM, the cut-off dates ranges from February 29 to March 25 in different states, though BS VI Emission regulation is mandated from April 1, 2020. In a statement made in the release, SIAM said, "These circulars have put the Customers, Dealers and Vehicle manufacturers in severe discomfort, as each of them are racing against time to exhaust the BS4 stocks which are with the dealers. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has directed that no BS4 vehicle will be sold or registered from April 1, 2020."

SIAM is seeking permission from supreme court for selling BS4 models till March 31, 2020.

While majority of the automakers have already rolled out their BS6 compliant models in the market, existing BS4 inventories are still being sold out at heavy discounts in a bid to exhaust them before the nationwide regulation of the BS6 norms. Any cut-off date set ahead of the deadline would lead to blockage of existing stocks.

