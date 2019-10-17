SIAM Welcomes Vehicle Scrapping Guidelines Issued By Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

The Government of India, more specifically, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had recently issued guidelines for setting up Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facility (AVSF). The draft guidelines have been uploaded on the ministry's website and the draft has been sent to all state transport offices and it will be accepting changes and suggestions till November 15, 2019. All businesses that set up these facilities will have to meet the minimum requirements according to the guidelines issued by Central Pollution Control Board.

The new companies who set up such facilities will also have to get a no objection certificate from the respective state pollution control board and will have to submit the same to the transport ministry as well. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has welcomed the Draft Guidelines released by MoRTH for setting-up of Authorised vehicle scrapping Facilities in the country.

Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM said, "The automobile industry wholeheartedly supports the Vehicle Scrappage initiative of Government of India. The Draft Guidelines will help in establishing organised vehicle scrapping facilities in the country and will lead to increase in the latent demand for end-of-life vehicles available for scrapping. Such facilities will operate in an environmentally friendly manner having essential infrastructure and necessary compliances/approvals from government departments. Vehicle Scrappage initiative of the government will not only help in removing old and polluting vehicles from roads, but will also increase the demand for new vehicles having better emission technology, meeting superior safety standards and at the same time lead to savings of fuel, foreign exchange, raw material, etc."

The coming of a new scrappage policy will lead to better pollution management. Vehicles which do not have valid registration, which have been impounded or seized or cars which are manufacturing defects and test vehicles or vehicles which haven't been granted fitness certificates, can be scrapped.

