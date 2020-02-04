SIAM Takes Special Precaution To Detar Coronavirus At Auto Expo 2020

All arrivals from China has now been stopped, and no visitors/delegations from China will be at Auto Expo

The Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM) has announced taking special precautions to prevent Coronavirus at the Auto Expo 2020. SIAM President, Rajan Wadhera has issued a statement saying that all Chinese companies participating at the motor show this year have confirmed that their pavilions will be manned by their Indian employees/representatives, and none of the stalls would be manned by anybody who has come to India recently from China. Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China, India has announced that it is suspending e-Visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners living in China.

In his statement, Wadhera said, "Despite no Coronavirus threat directly at Auto Expo, the Organizers are taking measures to make people aware of symptoms and the prevention actions. Arrangements are being made to make available Hand Sanitizers." As all arrivals from China has now been stopped, there will be no visitors/delegations from China at the Motor Show 2020.

The Coronavirus has gravely affected China with over 15,000 people affected and over 300 deaths reported. The Coronavirus has spread to over 25 countries with cases registered in India, the US and the UK, among others. Given the grave situation, India airlifted about 654 stranded Indians from Wuhan in China last week. The Indian nationals are currently placed in a quarantine area in Manesar, Haryana, over the next few weeks.

