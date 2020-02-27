New Cars and Bikes in India

SIAM Proposes To Set Up A South Asian Automotive Forum

The forum will fortify relations among five south asian countries namely Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has proposed to set up a South Asian Automotive Forum, with participation of industry associations and Government representatives from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The objective of the forum is to further trade and establish a strong automotive industry in the South Asian Region; along with a goal to widen and deepen the relationship between the automotive industries in all the five South Asian countries. SIAM has proposed this during the 1st meeting held between the associations of all the five countries. The associations that participated in the meeting included Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers & Manufacturers Association (BAAMA), Automobiles Association of Nepal (NADA), Myanmar Automobile Manufacturers and Distributors Association (MAMDA) and Ceylon Motor Traders Association (CMTA).

The proposed forum will also enable the participants to provide better inputs in the shaping of the automotive policies including in the important areas of homologation, scrappage, road safety and other developments in the mobility space. Sharing of infrastructure can also be envisaged.

The multi-pronged proposal by SIAM covers various elements in detail and is aimed at building a more comprehensive relationship between the automotive industries in all the 5 countries.

Rakesh Sharma, Chairman - SIAM Exports Group and Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, "Now the aim is to build a closer engagement within the South Asian Automotive fraternity to support the development of an efficient value chain and serve the large customer base whilst meeting the objectives of the respective Governments."

