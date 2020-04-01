SIAM Acknowledges Automakers' Compliance In Meeting BS6 Deadline

It's definitely a new beginning with nationwide regulation of the stringent BS6 emission norms which is a stepping stone towards a cleaner future. Having said that, one also needs to acknowledge that it's the end of an era where we have seen many models and powertrains being taken off the assembly line as upgrading them to BS6 was not viable given the high cost making it difficult to even break even. We already know that the transition to BS6 is a leapfrog industry has taken skipping BS5 norms which were to be implemented around this time, going by the original plan and the BS6 norms would come into effect in 2024.

Rajan Wadhera, President- SIAM has appreciated automakers' compliance in achieving BS6 target.

Acknowledging the compliance of automakers and in-turn the entire industry, Rajan Wadhera, President- Society Of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said, "It is unprecedented anywhere in the world to switch to such stringent emission regime on one single day, for all categories of vehicles including, Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles, Trucks and Buses. I do compliment my fellow industry colleagues for this outstanding achievement in meeting BS VI emission norms despite facing huge challenges of technology, time and resources."

The situation has been even more challenging at the time when the entire nation is under lockdown in a bid to fight against the novel COVID-19 outbreak. Automakers have shut their operations and contributing to central and state relief funds. Many automakers have also started manufacturing masks and ventilators to ensure that the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is not interrupted. SIAM had also projected a loss of ₹ 2300 crore per day of lockdown that the auto industry will incur. Consumer sentiments were already not very positive resulting into a proloinged slowdown that the industry is still recovering from. With dealerships closed across the nation, sales have definitely taken a hit, making the condition even bleaker for the Industry where automakers and component manufacturers were looking forward to recover the invested amount. Supreme courth has only allowed automakers to sell 10 per cent of their total BS6 stock withing 10 days post the lockdown. The industry has invested an estimated amount of ₹ 90,000 crore for BS6 transition.

