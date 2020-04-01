New Cars and Bikes in India

SIAM Acknowledges Automakers' Compliance In Meeting BS6 Deadline

The situation has been even more challenging for the entire industry at the time when the entire nation is under lockdown in a bid to fight against the novel COVID-19 outbreak.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • The BS6 emission norms is regulated nationwide today.
  • Automakers can sell only 10% BS4 stock withing 10 days post lockdown.
  • The auto sector is incurring a loss of Rs. 2300 crore per day of closure.

It's definitely a new beginning with nationwide regulation of the stringent BS6 emission norms which is a stepping stone towards a cleaner future. Having said that, one also needs to acknowledge that it's the end of an era where we have seen many models and powertrains being taken off the assembly line as upgrading them to BS6 was not viable given the high cost making it difficult to even break even. We already know that the transition to BS6 is a leapfrog industry has taken skipping BS5 norms which were to be implemented around this time, going by the original plan and the BS6 norms would come into effect in 2024.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: SIAM Welcomes Finance Minister's New Announcements

i1de1i94

Rajan Wadhera, President- SIAM has appreciated automakers' compliance in achieving BS6 target.

Acknowledging the compliance of automakers and in-turn the entire industry, Rajan Wadhera, President- Society Of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said, "It is unprecedented anywhere in the world to switch to such stringent emission regime on one single day, for all categories of vehicles including, Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles, Trucks and Buses. I do compliment my fellow industry colleagues for this outstanding achievement in meeting BS VI emission norms despite facing huge challenges of technology, time and resources."

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Auto Industry Estimated To Lose Over ₹ 2300 Crore Per Day

0 Comments

The situation has been even more challenging at the time when the entire nation is under lockdown in a bid to fight against the novel COVID-19 outbreak. Automakers have shut their operations and contributing to central and state relief funds. Many automakers have also started manufacturing masks and ventilators to ensure that the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is not interrupted. SIAM had also projected a loss of ₹ 2300 crore per day of lockdown that the auto industry will incur. Consumer sentiments were already not very positive resulting into a proloinged slowdown that the industry is still recovering from. With dealerships closed across the nation, sales have definitely taken a hit, making the condition even bleaker for the Industry where automakers and component manufacturers were looking forward to recover the invested amount. Supreme courth has only allowed automakers to sell 10 per cent of their total BS6 stock withing 10 days post the lockdown. The industry has invested an estimated amount of ₹ 90,000 crore for BS6 transition.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
This Jet-Limousine Is Not An April Fool's Joke
This Jet-Limousine Is Not An April Fool's Joke
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities