Shubhomoy Ball Wins Race 2 In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3

With a reverse grid order, Shubhomoy Ball went to take his first win of the season, while championship contender Dhruv Mohite finished on podium after starting 8th on the grid.

Bengaluru-based driver Shubhomoy Ball took his first win of the season in Race 2 of the 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3. The penultimate round of the championship saw one of its most exciting races, as is the case with a reverse grid start. This is also the first time a junior driver managed to bag a win in the championship, which has been described as the objective of the championship all along. Finishing second was Affan Islam bagging his second podium of the season, while Dhruv Mohite made a fantastic finish in third after starting on P8.

Also Read: Dhruv Mohite Wins Race 1 Of Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3

Guest driver Ameya Dandekar was the one on pole but couldn't hold the position for long thanks to a fantastic start by Shubhomoy Ball. The Bengaluru-driver eclipsed Ameya on the opening lap taking the lead and defended the position until the end of the eight lap race. At the back, Affan and Siddharth Mehdiratta showed some extremely impressive pace holding on to the positions for the next few three laps.

(2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3)

Meanwhile, Dhruv was quickly catching up after starting at P8. While he moved up to P4 by the second lap, Siddharth defended his position in third place even as the Kolhapur driver made multiple attempts to pas the former. It wasn't until the penultimate lap that Dhruv finally had a chance to pass Siddharth, while Jeet Jhabakh too passed Anmol and Siddharth to move up to P4 after starting at P6.

With Dhruv hot on his tail, the last lap saw Affan getting defensive, while Dhruv too pushed hard fearing competition from Jeet for the podium. 

With a little damage to a lot of bumpers, Race 2 of the weekend was an exciting one and builds the base for the final race of Round 3 later today. A fast running Saurav Bandyopadhyay had to pit and retire from Race 2, after damaging his bumper in the opening lap. 

