Shourya Paul Wins Catch Me If You Can Go Karting Tournament

Shourya Paul took the first podium at the Catch me If You Can Go-Karting Tournament.

Go-karting is the elementary level of motorsports. It's the base which introduces racing enthusiasts to the track and to have the roots strong is very important. SMAAASH Sky Karting racing track which has been developed by a Spain and Germany based firm- Portex Karting is one of the most active karting tracks in India. SMAAASH is also one the flag bearers for several karting tournaments in India giving an opportunity to young enthusiasts to excel in Motorsports.

One such competition is the Catch Me If You Can Go-Karting Tournament which is a 45 days long Go Kart racing competition between young enthusiasts. The tournament which was held in Delhi and Mumbai saw participation of over 6000 racers. The final round was held at the SMAAASH Sky Karting track in Gurgaon where Shourya Paul took the first podium, becoming the first national winner of the Catch Me If You Can tournament which also earned him a cash prize of ₹ 50,000. Exciting after putting up a spectacular show, Shourya Paul said, "I am elated after winning the tournament and on being awarded by the racing cognoscente Narain Karthikeyan himself. It is dreams come true for which I would like to thank SMAAASH for giving us this kind of platform. Hope to see and participate in many such tournaments in the future as well."

One of the most prominent Indian faces in the Motorsport world, Former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan was invited to share his experience with the finalists and educate them about the dynamics of the track. Giving the prizes to the winners and sharing his experience at the SMAAASH Sky Karting track, Narain Karthikeyan said," I am happy to see the increasing interest towards motorsports in India. Events like these are a great platform to encourage racing as a sport among youth. I wish the best for the winners, participants and SMAAASH".

Justin Singh and George B Jacob were the first and second runner up for the tournament. The tournament was based on the fastest lap timings in the qualifying rounds and 20 racers made it to the final round.

