Should We Be As Excited About Tesla As The Twitterati Suggests?

All it takes for the automobile loving social media netizens in India to get fired up these days is any mention of Tesla's arrival. And if it comes from the company's founder Elon Musk, well then excitement reaches fever pitch! There has been much anticipation around Tesla's impending arrival into India - as we have been consistently reporting here on carandbike. Off late there is talk about how Tesla feels India's current taxation policy would not suit a profitable brand entry here. There are also some murmurs about how there could be an agreement between the government and Tesla on certain incentives to encourage the American electric car company to set up some operations in India. Now all along I thought I was being a bit unfair - buying into all this perceived excitement over products that are niche and premium - for no real reason.

So earlier this month, I figured I may as well test this out for myself - to see if its only we in the media who are hyping this brand, or is there more to it? And so I put this to the test on social media - where else can you get a dipstick on what people may be thinking, right? So as unscientific as it may have been, I conducted a poll on twitter.

You're more excited at the prospect of which of these coming in to India? SVP @carandbike #CNB — Siddharth V Patankar (@sidpatankar) June 15, 2017

The government has also set India a rather ambitious target of having only electric cars on our roads by 2030

Interesting how the poll is going so far 81% say #Tesla even though majority will probably never buy/be able to afford one! SVP @carandbike https://t.co/blcGP9hj8u — Siddharth V Patankar (@sidpatankar) June 15, 2017

The Prime Minister met Elon Musk in September 2015