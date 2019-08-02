Shorter Turnaround Time For Service Crucial For Two-Wheeler Customer Satisfaction: J.D. Power

The new-age Indian two-wheeler customer is looking at a faster turnaround time during service that will improve the over satisfaction levels, a study by J.D. Power concludes. The 2019 J.D. Power Two-Wheeler Customer Service Index (2WCSI) found that customers who opted for the pick-up and drop option had a higher satisfaction level with 779 points, as opposed 742 points for those who didn't. The satisfaction was higher among customers that opted for express service at 777 points, as against 742 points for those who did not.

With faster turnaround time for service and repairs, more customers choose to wait at dealerships during service, according to the study. J.D. Power found that the number of customers waiting at the service centre increased from 18 per cent in 2016 to 35 per cent in 2019. About 64 per cent of customers who waited at the service centre received their vehicle in three hours. The study also found that customers who schedule a service appointment had a higher satisfaction level than the walk-in customers with a 790 vs 735 ratings respectively out of 1000. That said, a scheduled appoint does not necessarily translate into faster handover time. 30 per cent of the appointment customers indicated taking 10 minutes or less for the handover as against 37 per cent of customers who dropped-in.

Speaking about the service satisfaction of manufacturers, Rajat Agarwal, Two-Wheeler Expert at J.D. Power, said that while most companies manage to offer impress service based on the industry average, the customer does value feedback taken by manufacturers that gives the top brands that edge.

TVS ranked at the for fourth consecutive year in the 2019 J.D. Power 2WCSI

The 2019 J.D. Power 2WCSI ranked TVS Motor Company at the top with 803 points out of 1000, for the fourth consecutive year. The figure was substantially higher than the industry average of 754 points, while Honda and Yamaha finished second with 751 points respectively. Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki were next garnering 750 points, while the average grossers were Bajaj Auto with 737 points and Royal Enfield with 733 points.

The 2019 J.D. Power India 2WCSI Study is based on evaluations from 6,153 two-wheeler owners from across 45 Indian cities. The owners purchased a new two-wheeler between November 2016 and March 2018 and had a service experience within three months of evaluation. The study was fielded between November 2018 and March 2019, and examines overall satisfaction in five factors: service quality (22 per cent); vehicle delivery (21 per cent); service facility (20 per cent); service advisor (20 per cent); and service initiation (18 per cent). The study also includes the Net Promoter Score that measures new vehicle owners' likelihood to recommend their vehicle brand on a scale of 0-10 points.

Furthermore, the study highlighted that customers requiring specific repairs generated higher profitability than those who drop in for a routine service. "Service revenue plays a crucial part in dealer profitability and customers requiring specific repairs generate 37 per cent more revenue than those visiting for routine service," said Rajat. "Hence, it is essential that workshops make all efforts to position themselves as the preferred choice regardless of the type of service undertaken. As vehicle ownership increases, the proportion requiring repairs will further grow. Dealers who improve their process discipline and customer communication will benefit in terms of increased loyalty and recommendations."

The study found that 12 per cent of owners who went to an authorised service workshop did so for a specific repair, compared with 91 per cent who required a routine service only. The satisfaction levels among customers who went for a specific repair stood at 725 points, as opposed 757 points out of 1000, for those in for a routine service. The major contributors for the drop in customer satisfaction included gaps with the problem diagnosis, inadequate communication, actual repairs not meeting expectations and time management concerns, according to the study.

Speaking about the rise of electric two-wheelers, Rajat Agarwal said that there is a lot to be discovered on the service aspect of electric vehicles to determine customer satisfaction. With different service intervals and requirements, the satisfaction levels of electric two-wheeler owners will have to assessed as the demand for EVs rise in the coming years.

