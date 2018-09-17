Sherco TVS Wins PanAfrica Rally 2018; Indian Privateer Ashish Raorane Finishes 18th

Sherco TVS Rally Team won the 15th edition of PanAfrica Rally with rider Michael Metge finishing at the top in the overall standings. The rider completed the entire race in 12h51m53s, and was followed by teammates Adrien Merge in the third place completing the course in 13h37m48s. Sherco TVS' Indian rider Abdul Wahid Tanveer put up a brilliant show as well finishing at the top of the Enduring class and eighth in the overall standings. Aravind KP had to retire early from the rally owing to a crash on Stage 1 and couldn't continue after that. In another proud moment, the only Indian privateer Ashish Raorane finished eighth in the Enduro category and 18th overall, in what was his first-ever international rally.

Speaking about taking a hard fought win, Michael Metge said, “The PanAfrica Rally is tough and very competitive but I am thrilled to have won the championship. It has been a great learning ground and I would like to thank my team for their never ending support."

The Panafrica rally puts its participants ot test throwing them in a mix of fast and sandy stages where riders need to use road-book navigation to find their way in the desert. While the Sherco TVS riders were astride the Dakar prepped RTR 450 rally bikes, Raorane was on the KTM 450 EXC. The results are a big boost for all the riders as they prepare to enter the 2019 Dakar rally in January next year.

The PanAfrica Rally is said to be a stepping stone for the gruelling rally in South America every year, and we do hope Sherco TVS gets an incredible result at Dakar as well. For Ashish though, the success at PanAfrica is certain to boost his participation in other international rallies before attempting Dakar as a privateer in 2020.

