New Cars and Bikes in India

Sherco TVS Wins PanAfrica Rally 2018; Indian Privateer Ashish Raorane Finishes 18th

The Sherco TVS Rally team achieved massive success at the PanAfrica Rally 2018 with Michael Merge winning the title. This was also Indian privateer Ashish Raorane's debut international rally.

View Photos

Sherco TVS Rally Team won the 15th edition of PanAfrica Rally with rider Michael Metge finishing at the top in the overall standings. The rider completed the entire race in 12h51m53s, and was followed by teammates Adrien Merge in the third place completing the course in 13h37m48s. Sherco TVS' Indian rider Abdul Wahid Tanveer put up a brilliant show as well finishing at the top of the Enduring class and eighth in the overall standings. Aravind KP had to retire early from the rally owing to a crash on Stage 1 and couldn't continue after that. In another proud moment, the only Indian privateer Ashish Raorane finished eighth in the Enduro category and 18th overall, in what was his first-ever international rally.

Speaking about taking a hard fought win, Michael Metge said, “The PanAfrica Rally is tough and very competitive but I am thrilled to have won the championship. It has been a great learning ground and I would like to thank my team for their never ending support."

9jok5714

(Ashish Raorane finished 8th in the Enduro category and 18th overall)

Advertisement

The Panafrica rally puts its participants ot test throwing them in a mix of fast and sandy stages where riders need to use road-book navigation to find their way in the desert. While the Sherco TVS riders were astride the Dakar prepped RTR 450 rally bikes, Raorane was on the KTM 450 EXC. The results are a big boost for all the riders as they prepare to enter the 2019 Dakar rally in January next year.

0 Comments

The PanAfrica Rally is said to be a stepping stone for the gruelling rally in South America every year, and we do hope Sherco TVS gets an incredible result at Dakar as well. For Ashish though, the success at PanAfrica is certain to boost his participation in other international rallies before attempting Dakar as a privateer in 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
PanAfrica Rally 2018 motorsport India Motorsport Rally Sherco TVS Ashish raorane Michael Metge Adrien Metge Aravind KP

Latest News

Custom Ducati Monster 797 Unveiled In India
Custom Ducati Monster 797 Unveiled In India
BMW To Recall More Than 139,000 3-Series Cars In China
BMW To Recall More Than 139,000 3-Series Cars In China
Sherco TVS Wins PanAfrica Rally 2018; Indian Privateer Ashish Raorane Finishes 18th
Sherco TVS Wins PanAfrica Rally 2018; Indian Privateer Ashish Raorane Finishes 18th
Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivaling Subcompact SUV To Launch Soon
Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivaling Subcompact SUV To Launch Soon
Hyundai Santro (AH2) Pre-Booking Starts On October 10
Hyundai Santro (AH2) Pre-Booking Starts On October 10
F1: Hamilton Beats Verstappen To Win Singapore GP; Vettel Finished Third
F1: Hamilton Beats Verstappen To Win Singapore GP; Vettel Finished Third
Lexus ES To Become First Production Car To Get Cameras Instead Of Outside Rear View Mirrors
Lexus ES To Become First Production Car To Get Cameras Instead Of Outside Rear View Mirrors
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Limited Edition To Be Launched Soon
F1: Hamilton Storms To Pole In Singapore GP Beating Verstappen
F1: Hamilton Storms To Pole In Singapore GP Beating Verstappen
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Ferrari Portofino India Launch Date Revealed
Ferrari Portofino India Launch Date Revealed
Volvo Cars Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemption For Chinese-Made SUV
Volvo Cars Seeks U.S. Tariff Exemption For Chinese-Made SUV
Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform
Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform
Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh
Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 20.59 lakh

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

79 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

30 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

25 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

42 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.97 - 7.1 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Santro (AH2) Pre-Booking Starts On October 10
Hyundai Santro (AH2) Pre-Booking Starts On October 10
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Details Revealed; Will Get An AMT Option
Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Details Revealed; Will Get An AMT Option
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities