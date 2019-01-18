New Cars and Bikes in India

Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10

In his third attempt at the world's most challenging rally, Sherco TVS Factory rider Aravind KP has completed the 2019 Dakar Rally in traversing 5000 km in Peru, South America, and becoming the only second Indian rider to do so.

View Photos

Sherco TVS Factory Team's Aravind KP has become the only Indian rider to complete the 2019 Dakar Rally. The 10 day long rally finally came to its conclusion earlier today with the riders traversing 5000 km of treacherous terrains, sand dunes, rocks and fesh-fesh in Peru, South America. Aravind is not just the only Indian rider to complete the rally this year, but the only second ever to do so after CS Santosh. The latter, who was competing with Hero MotoSports Team Rally crashed out of Dakar in Stage 5.

Aravind KP stands at an impressive 31st position (provisional classification) in his third attempt at Dakar, having crashed out in the previous attempts. The rider finished Stage 10 in 37th place, climbing back from 55th in Stage 9. Aravind finished in 70th place on Day 1, and slowly and consistently ensured to climb the rankings with every stage. The rider even managed to overcome several major and minor crashes, bad weather conditions, mechanical issues and a lot more over the 5000 km ride from Lima, the capital of Peru to Arequipa and back.

Sherco TVS rider Adrien Metge managed to complete the final stage in 13th place and stands 22nd in the general classification, bringing in an impressive finish for the team. Michael Metge, on the other hand, finished Stage 10 in 75th place, but stands at 25th position in overall rankings.

It was Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Oriol Mena that secured the best-ever result for the Indian team. The rider finished 9th in the overall standings of Dakar 2019, while Stage 10 saw him finish in 12th place. Mena, has been one of the most consistently performing racers this season and certainly brought a lot more maturity and skill onboard his Hero RR 450, in his second-ever outing at Dakar. The rider only climbs higher from the 7th position finish in his rookie year in 2018.

db34pq0k

Oriol Mena finished 9th in his second ever outing at Dakar

Oriol Mena said, "What a Dakar this has been. Lots of ups and downs, even the very last stage was quite tough.  I am very happy with my performance overall and happy to bring in another Dakar for Hero MotoSports Team Rally. I think it was a better Dakar for me this time as we went through some amazing stages and terrains. I'm really happy that I could finish in the top 10 again. The Team and my bike have supported me throughout and I want to thank all of them from my heart."

7lokfsrs

Joaquim Rodrigues came back to Dakar this year after nearly contemplating to retire from the sport

For teammate Joaquim Rodrigues, the 2019 Dakar Rally was a life-changing decision, having survived a nasty crash from last year. The rider finished 17th in the overall standings, after completing the final stage in 17th place. Rodrigues said, "This is an emotional moment for me. I wanted to come here and finish, something I could not do last year. I started this Dakar and finished it at the same special where I crashed last year. Isn't that something! I am so relieved to finish this time and win this battle. I want to thank my Team as they always stayed behind me, even when I was at my lowest and there were chances that I may be resigned to a wheelchair. Now I will go home and get surgery done on my back and then start my recovery again to get into the shape where I was before the crash. It's a long process but I am very motivated now to get through this for my family, my team and my supporters."

With CS Santosh's exit from Dakar this year, the Hero boys have certainly done proud.

 

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Aravind KP Dakar 2019 Aravind KP Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team Hero MotoSports Team Rally Dakar 2019 Dakar Rally 2019 Motorsport motorsport India

Latest News

Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
2019 BMW R 125 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 BMW R 125 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge

Latest Cars

7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities