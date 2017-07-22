Sherco TVS Returns To Baja Aragon 2017

The 34th edition of the Baja Aragon kick started on 21st July 2017 in Spain and representing India is the Sherco-TVS factory team participating with its riders. The Indo-French team will have riders Spaniard Joan Pedrero, French-man Adrien Metge and our very own Aravind KP on the RTR 450, all of who showcased their mettle at the Dakar rally earlier this year. The team will cover a total of 800 km over the weekend in the gruelling race. In fact, this is Aravind's second run at Baja Aragon rally, having finished 21st overall last year.The Baja Aragon will see the Sherco-TVS boys take on the the Teruel region on their RTR 450 rally bikes with two competitive stages. Teams will tackle a super special stage of 9.6 km on the first evening and then two longer selective sections of 216.80 km and 139.20 km on Saturday.The teams will be riding across Jiloca, Sierra de Albarracin, Comarca de Teruel and Cuencas Mineras in the Spanish desert, through some of the scenic routes. The competitive race will come to a close with a single stage of 178.70 km on Sunday.While Sherco-TVS will be putting its best efforts, there will be competition from established rivals from Honda, KTM, Yamaha and Husqvarna. The Sherco-TVS team had a positive run at the Merzouga Rally earlier this year and and are preparing for the 2018 Dakar.