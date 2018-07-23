Sherco TVS Rally Team's Michael Metge Wins Baja Aragon Rally 2018

The Sherco TVS Rally Team made it big in the Baja Aragon Rally 2018 as rider Michael Metge bagged the first place in the rally. This is the team's first win in the Baja Aragon chamionship, and this is also Michael Metge's first rally with the team. Coming in third was Adrien Metge, the second half of the Metge brothers and part of the Sherco TVS team. Meanwhile, Sherco TVS' third rider, and India's first woman entrant in the championship - Aishwarya Pissay, had to retire at the beginning of Day 3 after she suffered an injury.

Commenting on the performance, Sherco TVS Factory Team racer, Michael Metge, "There was a lot of pressure on me at the start but I am happy that I could maintain my top position and look forward to finish the Rally with the same momentum. My team has been a great support for me and my bike is in a great shape."

(Aishwarya Pissay at Baja Aragon Rally 2018)

The Baja Aragon is one of the longest running cross-country events in Europe and this year covered a distance of 827 km over two stages. The 35th edition was hosted by town of Tereul, and passed through Jiloca, Sierra de Albarracin and Cuencas Mineras. The Baja Aragon Rally 2018 kicked off in Teruel, Spain on July 20, with a free practice and a prologue stage of 12.8 km.

Michael Metge dominated the prologue stage with a lead of 12s, while Adrien Metge stood at P5. Aishwarya Pissay completed her debut international stage successfully.

The challenges were more demanding with a difficult terrain on Day 2 when the racers were to cover 147 km in the region of Teruel, Spain. Michael continued to lead the rally end Stage 2 on P1 with more than a minute over the competition, while Adrien too had moved up the order ending the day at P3. Aishwarya Pissay, however, suffered an unfortunate crash towards the end of Stage 2 and had to undergo a surgery for the same. She is currently under recovery.

(Adrien Metge at Baja Aragon Rally 2018)

Speaking about his time at the Baja Aragon Rally 2018, Sherco TVS rider, Adrien Metge said, "It was a very good stage for me, after a shaky start yesterday I am glad that I could pick pace and move upwards in the ranking. The team is doing great and I am happy to contribute to the success of the team."

The Sherco TVS developed RTR 450 was the choice of wheels for the three riders and has been tested to take on some of the most difficult terrains that rallies across the world are designed around. The RTR 450 also served its time at the Dakar Rally with Adrien Metge behind the handlebar in the 2018 edition.

