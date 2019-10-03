New Cars and Bikes in India

Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team To Field 3 Rider Squad In Rally Of Morocco 2019

Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team riders Michael Metge, Lorenzo Santolino and Johnny Aubert will be participating in the upcoming Rally of Morocco set to commence on October 3, 2019.

Clockwise L-R: Johnny Aubert, Michael Metge and Lorenzo Santolino set for 2019 Morocco Rally

Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team is all set to enter the 2019 Rally of Morocco starting this weekend and will be fielding a three rider squad with racers Michael Metge, Lorenzo Santolino and Johnny Aubert. The Rally of Morocco is the final round of FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship and will take place between October 3-9, 2019. The racers will cover a distance of 2500 km, and will be spread over five stages during the six-day run. It includes bikes, quads, trucks, cars and SSV categories. The rally will see 160 participants traversing through the dunes and tricky trails of the Moroccan desert across Erfoud and Fez.

Commenting on the team, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said, "The dunes of Sahara Desert at the Rally of Morocco have always been a testing ground for us.  We intend to challenge our previous stints in the Rally and hope to deliver consistent performances in all stages. I wish our riders all the luck for Rally of Morocco."

Michael Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team, said, "I hope to better my overall performance from the previous Rallies and give it my best shot. We plan to finish the stages with a strategic momentum and end the rally on a high note."

Michael has been a Dakar veteran having participated seven times in the rally with three podium finishes in individual stages. He is also a two-time winner of the Baja Rally (2017 and 2018) and won the PanAfrica Rally in 2018. This will be Michael's second outing in the Rally of Morocco.

Lorenzo Santolino joined the Sherco TVS team last year and won the Enduro World Champion in 2010, while finishing third in the 2015 the World E1 Championship. He is also a seven time Spanish championship winner and finished fourth overall in the 2019 Baja Aragon. Lastly, Johnny Aubert is the newest addition at Sherco TVS and the recently concluded PanAfrica rally was his first outing with the factory team. Aubert was a strong performer in Dakar 2018 finishing sixth overall, and has been a two-time the World E1 Championship and has over 40 Enduro wins in his career.

