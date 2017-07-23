Sherco TVS In Top 10 On Day 1 Of Baja Aragon 2017

Sherco TVS, the Indo-French team at the 2017 Baja Aragon had a solid start on Day 1. Rider Joan Pedrero finished third at end of the first special stage, followed by teammate Adrien Metge at seventh, while the Indian contingent Aravind KP finished at 18th place. The riders are competing in the FIM Low World Cup Category and had to traverse through the 133.78 km course. The moto category, however, was led by Joan Barreda of Monster Energy Honda Team.

Barreda finished his run in the time of 1 hour 42 minutes and 32 seconds and coming in second was his teammate Michael Metge following behind by 18 seconds. Sherco-TVS rider Joan Pedrero was one minute and 56 seconds off the Barreda's time. After the evening stage on Friday, Day 1 was especially tough for motorcycles due to the fact that the cars and trucks had previously carved up the track.

Sherco TVS's Aravind KP at Baja Aragon 2017

The overall standings at the end of Day 1 show Barreda comfortably leading with a 7 minute and 28-second surplus over teammate Michael Metge and 9 minute and 27seconds ahead of Joan Pedrero.

The Baja Aragon 2017 concludes tomorrow with a single timed stage of 184 kilometres.