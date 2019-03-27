New Cars and Bikes in India

Sherco TVS Announces Rider Line-Up For 2019 Merzouga Rally

Sherco TVS Rally Team riders Michael Metge, Aravind KP and Abdul Wahid Tanveer will be participating in the upcoming 2019 Merzouga Rally scheduled to start on March 31.

(From LtoR) Michael Metge, Abdul Wahid Tanveer and Aravind KP will ride for Sherco TVS

The Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team will field a squad of three riders in the upcoming 2019 Merzouga Rally later this month. Riders Michael Metge from France, along with India's Aravind KP and Abdul Wahid Tanveer will be competing in the rally that is set to take place between March 31 and April 5, 2019, in Erfoud, Morocco. While Michael and Aravind will be competing in the 450 cc category, Tanveer will be representing the team in the Enduro category. This will be Sherco TVS Rally Team's third outing in the Merzouga Rally, and a kick-start to its Dakar 2020 campaign.

Speaking on participating in the Merzouga rally, TVS Racing - Team Manager, B Selvaraj said, "The Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team had a good racing season last year and our Indian riders proved their mettle with some outstanding performances in the International Rally circuit. We are all set to step into a new race season and hope to deliver some strong performances in the coming year. Merzouga Rally sets the stage for the future races as it offers an ideal platform to evaluate the physical and technical strengths of the team. The 3-member team will look to dominate the Rally and ensure strong results."

Both Michael and Aravind go back to rallying after a strong show at the Dakar rally this year. Michael comes from a family rich of rally experience and already has been a regular at a Dakar, while Aravind completed his first Dakar rally this, in his third attempt. The latter has been a regular on the Indian racing circuit and has 17 national championships in his name.

Abdul Wahid Tanveer was the winner of the Enduro category in the 2018 PanAfrica Rally, and also secured the second place in the Enduro category of the 2018 Rally of Morocco. Tanveer also managed to win the India Baja 2018 Dakar series and compete in the Merzouga Rally of 2017 in Morocco.

The 2019 Merzouga Rally is seen as a step towards the Dakar Rally. The five-day rally raid will see participants traverse across the dunes of Merzouga while dealing with rising temperatures of the Moroccan desert and tackling navigational issues.

