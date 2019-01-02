New Cars and Bikes in India

Shell Subsidiary Receives Oil Products Wholesale License In China

The license will allow Shell to trade oil products in the wholesale market.

Shell China, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, said on Monday that its Zhejiang-based subsidiary Shell (Zhejiang) Petroleum Trading Ltd Co has received a license to trade refined oil products in China. The license will allow Shell to trade oil products in the wholesale market, according to a press release from Shell China, expanding its business beyond serving consumers at petrol stations.

* Shell was among only a handful of foreign enterprises to win such a license, along with Exxon Mobil and Saudi Aramco via their joint venture Sinopec SenMei with state-owned Sinopec. China has issued products trading license to more than 400 companies since it opened up the wholesales fuel trading market to private companies in 2006

