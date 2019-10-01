Shell-Ducati Riders' Day First Edition Sees Andrea Dovizioso Visit India For The First Time

An array of superbikes doing rounds of a race circuit and their roaring exhaust notes enthralling the atmosphere! That was the site when we entered Buddh International Circuit (BIC) to attend the very first edition of the Shell-Ducati Riders' Day. In fact, the event was more of an experience with people of all age groups, from 4 to 40 and above, attending the event and those who weren't riding definitely enjoyed seeing others on the track. And mind you, everything was organised in a safe and controlled environment with professionals around to guide the Ducati riders how to make the most out their superbikes while being safe.

That said, there was someone we all were thrilled to see! Ducati's Moto GP rider- Andrea Dovizioso made his first visit to India to attend the event and spoke extensively about his experience at Moto GP. Stressing on the fact that his favourite bike is always the one which gets him win the race- Dovi spoke about how a longstanding association with Ducati and Shell have helped him to shape up as a champion.

The event also witnessed Ducati India unveil its official riding team for the 2019 competitive season with Rajini Krishnan- the renowned multiple national and international championship winner, one of the youngest talent Dilip Lalwani and India's only litre-class wowman rider Neharika Yadav. Moreover, over 100 Ducati riders participated in the training session taking lessons from Ducati DRE certified trainers. With that the MotoSport Promo Campaign which saw over 500 attendees came to an end. While motorsport still has a long distance to go in India, premium motorcycle brands like Ducati are committed to conduct more such events to promote the motoring culture in India and giving opportunities to these superbike owners to really test the mettle of their bikes. Besides, such initiatives also help these brands to engage the interest of prospective customers.

