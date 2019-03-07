New Cars and Bikes in India

Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant

Tesla's upcoming vehicle assembly plant is expected to be completed in May this year.

Shanghai Construction Group VP said the company would cooperate with Tesla to achieve its objectives

State-owned Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) will build the first phase of U.S. electric carmaker Tesla's factory in Shanghai, a news portal reported on Thursday.

Xu Jiandong, a vice-president at SCG, was quoted by Shanghai Observer as saying that the company would fully cooperate with Tesla to achieve its objectives.

The Shanghai Observer is operated by the Jiefang Daily newspaper, which is in turn run by China's ruling Communist Party's Shanghai committee.

Reuters reported in December that several firms, including SCG, were taking part in the bidding.

A Shanghai city government official said on Wednesday that they expect Tesla's vehicle assembly facility to be completed in May this year.



