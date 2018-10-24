Shahan Ali Mohsin Dominates Round 3 & 4 of National Rotax Max Karting Championship

India's young karting racer Shahan Ali Mohsin dominated the third and fourth rounds of the Meco Motorsports FMSCI National Rotax Max that were held in Bangalore last weekend. The Agra-based driver extended his lead in the championship in the Junior category and the Senior class at the Meco Kartopia Circuit. The young racer was back immediately after the 2018 IAME X30 Karting Championship Finals at Le Mans, France, becoming the first Indian to represent the country at the global event.

In the Junior Category, Shahan started Round 3 on pole for Team MSport and led the day in Heat 1, Heat 2 and the Pre-Final beating compatriots MR Rishon, Aditya Swaminathan and Mihir Avalakki to the top. The final round saw him win the race with the top four drivers separated by a mere 1.807s.

Shahan's lead continued in the Round 4 as well with the racer on pole again, which was followed up in Heat 1, Heat 2 and the Pre-Final taking the top spot from Mihir, Aditya and Rishon. In the final race, the young driver beat K Suriya Karthikeyan to take yet another win over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the young racer did not have smooth sailing rounds in the Senior Category, wherein he debuted only this year. Shahan qualified fourth Round 3 but was forced to retire from Heat 1. Starting at the back of the grid, hopes did look up for Shahan as he fought his way in Heat 2 but the attempt was derailed due to mechanical issues. The following Pre-Final and Final races also saw Shahan retire.

Round 4 in the Senior Category saw better results with Shahan qualifying second and finishing in the same place in Heat 1. However, th Heat 2 saw the youngster retire on the penultimate lap due to engine heating issues. Nevertheless, the Pre-Final saw the driver finish third in the more powerful kart, and eventually second in the final race of the weekend.



Speaking about the weekend, Shahan said, "It was quite a hectic few weeks for me from racing in France in the IAME International Final to competing in two separate categories in India's National Karting Championship. Although the results didn't go my way at Le Mans but I was determined to take the experience in positive stride and give my best in a double-header in the Indian Nationals at Meco Kartopia - both in the Junior and Senior category. The results were straight forward for me in the Junior category. I managed to extend my championship lead. The Senior run was quite frustrating with the issues I had. The races which went trouble-free, I managed to do well and score podium finishes. The jump is steep from Junior to Senior but I think I managed it quite well again."

Shahan is already the points table in the National Karting Championship Junior category and is likely to take the trophy with the final round. Meanwhile, the Senior category will see him improve skills further as he aims to compete more actively next season.

