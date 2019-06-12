Shahan Ali Mohsin Dominates 2019 National Karting Championship Round 1

Agra-based racing talent Shahan Ali Mohsin dominated the first round of the 2019 JK-FMSCI Rotax National Karting Championship. The newest season of the karting series brings JK Tyre back as a title sponsor and the first round was held at the Meco Kartopia in Bengaluru over the weekend. Racing for Team MSport, Shahan turned out to be the star over the two days winning both races (pre-final and final) in the Senior Max category. The young racer is off to a good start with 89 points, taking the lead in the championship.

Senior Max Winners: Shahan Ali Mohsin, Manav Sharma and Bala Prasath

Speaking on the dominating start to the season, Shahan said, "That was a good weekend in the end. It's always encouraging to start a new season with a big win. Getting pole in qualifying and then winning both the heats along with the Pre-Final and Final, all in all it was a solid start. It was a collective effort from everyone including my team MSport, who did a good job to prepare the kart to perfection."

The grid saw a mix of junior and senior drivers in attendance adding to the pressure on the drivers. Shahan was right up from the practice sessions and qualified on pole with a time of 55.383ss. He led in Heat 1 and Heat 2 and continued his consistent performance through final races as well. Coming in second was Manav Sharma of Faridabad, while Bala Prasath of Coimbatore finished third in the Senior Max category. Interestingly, both drivers are regulars in the LGB Formula 4 category in the JK National Racing Championship (JKNRC). Both drivers finished consistently in second and third places, and hold 85 points and 82 points respectively, trailing behind Shahan, who has a six point lead in the championship.

Junior Max Category Winners: Mihir Avalakki, Rishon and Ruhaan Alva

In the Junior Max category, Mihir Avalakki of team Birel Art finished on top in both the races over the weekend. The young Bangalore-based racer had also competed in the opening round of the X-30 class earlier this month and continued to impressive performance in this round as well, collecting a total of 89 points in the process. Mihir is trailed by Birel boy Rushon with 83 points at the end of Round 1, and is followed by teammate Ruhaan Alva of Bangalore in the third place with 83 points.

Micro Max Winners: Ishaan Madesh, Ranvir Singh and Jagrat Detroja

The 2019 National Karting Championship's Micro Max category saw Ishaan Madhesh of Peregrine Racing emerge as the winner in Round 1 with two back-to-back wins. The cub racer has amassed a total of 89 points, ahead of Birel Art's Ranvir Singh with 85 points and Jagrat Detroja of Peregrine Racing in third place with 82 points.

JK-FMSCI National Karting Championship Round 1 Results:

Micro Category -

1. Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing) 89 points

2. Ranvir Singh (Birel Art) 85 points

3. Jagrat Detroja (Peregrine Racing) 82 points

Junior Category -

1. Mihir Avalakki (Birel Art) 89 points

2. Rishon (Birel Art) 83 points

3. Ruhaan Alva (Birel Art) 83 points

Senior Category -

1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (MSport) 89 points

2. Manav Sharma (Peregrine Racing) 85 points

3. Bala Prasath (MSport) 82 points

