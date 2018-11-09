New Cars and Bikes in India

Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion

Agra-based racer Shahan Ali Mohsin has been crowned as the 2018 Indian National Karting Champion in the junior category.

View Photos

With a dominant season under his belt, Agra-based driver Shahan Ali Mohsin was crowned the 2018 Indian National Rotax Max Karting Champion in the final round of the series. The final round took place at the MecoKartopia circuit in Bangalore, racing with team MSport. Shahan took the championship title in the Junior category, competing in this space for the second year. This is Shahan's second title for 2018 having clinched the MecoMotorsports X30 India Challenge as well earlier this year. 

In the final round, Shahan had to finish the races over the weekend, already leading the points table. Heat 1 saw the karting champion qualify third behind Suriya Varathan, while Heat 2 also saw the driver finish third leading up to the pre-final. 
 
The final race though saw a less than favourable finish for Shahan as he crossed the chequered flag fourth, finishing the season with a total of 432 points. Shahan beat title contender Mihir Suman Avalakki of Team Birel ART by 15 points, while MSport driver and Shahan's teammate Suriya finished third with 416 points across five rounds. 

Also competing in the senior category for the first time this year, Shahan finished third in the points table, 22 points behind the winner, and 13 points behind the second placed driver. 

Commenting on his new championship title, Shahan said, "What a fantastic weekend of racing it was in the final round of the Rotax Max Challenge. Heading into the last round I knew I had a comfortable lead in Junior category and I just needed to finish the races to seal the championship. And so, I did not want to take any risk during the races and just did enough to bring the kart home in the Heats and the Pre-Final and the Final to win the championship in my second year in the category. What I missed in my rookie season, I made sure to work on it and get the title in my bag. In the Senior category, I finally got the break as I managed a clean sweep of victories with both the Heats and the Pre-Final and the Final. After some bad luck in the earlier rounds it was great to get my first win in Senior category fighting against more experienced and older drivers. All in all, it has been a great year of racing for me with the National Junior category title after being the Indian X30 Karting Champion few months back."

0 Comments

Shahan was also awarded the 'Best Driver of the Year' title  for his fantastic performance through the season. The international karting champion also became the first-ever Indian to compete in the IAME X30 Karting Challenge at Le Mans earlier this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Rotax Max Karting Karting Championship Indian National Rotax Karting Championship Go-Karting

Latest News

Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
Ford Aspire Cross Subcompact Sedan Showcased As Ka Urban Warrior Concept In Brazil
Ford Aspire Cross Subcompact Sedan Showcased As Ka Urban Warrior Concept In Brazil
Volkswagen Plans To Sell Electric Tesla Rival For Less Than $23,000 - Source
Volkswagen Plans To Sell Electric Tesla Rival For Less Than $23,000 - Source
EICMA 2018: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled
Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi
Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
EICMA 2018: BMW R 1250 GS Makes Public Debut
EICMA 2018: BMW R 1250 GS Makes Public Debut
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Yamaha Niken GT Leaning Motorcycle Unveiled

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities