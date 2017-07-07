Shah Rukh Khan Gifts Salman Khan A Brand New Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe

Early this week the internet was buzzing with news about Shah Rukh Khan gifting a brand new car to fellow actor and friend Salman Khan for making a special appearance in the former's next movie. While everyone was interested about the 'WHY' part, we were more curious about the 'WHAT'. In fact, we even got in touch with the spokespersons of both Shah Rukh and Salman, but we got a 'no comments' response from both. But the secret is finally out now and the car is the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe.

Evidently, Salman Khan was recently spotted travelling in his new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and judging by the fact that the car is still unregistered as it was sporting TC number plates, indicate that this is the model that was reportedly gifted to him by Shah Rukh Khan.

Mercedes-Benz India launched the GLE 43 AMG coupe in the country about a year and a half ago in January 2016 and was earlier known as the . The car was one of the first of the thirteen new models that the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker has launched in India last year. While the model might not be the most recent one from Mercedes, it is still a very comfortable and luxurious machine, and the fact that it gets the AMG tag clearly tells us about the kind of performance you can expect from it.

SRK's Gift to Salman - Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe

Powered by a 3-litre BiTurbo V6 engine under the hood, the coupe SUV is capable of producing a maximum of 362 bhp and developing a peak torque of 520 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 9-speed automatic gearbox that is claimed to offer greater range of ratios and shorter steps between gears. The car also comes with Mercedes-Benz's signature 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system that is equipped with an AMG-specific transfer case with a permanent 40:60 front/rear torque split, for improved handling dynamics.

The one Salman owns now is white in colour and the model comes with a sporty exterior with coupe-like design and AMG styling. The luxuriously crafted cabin built with premium quality materials comes with sporty upholstery and Nappa leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel. Some other comfort features include heated front seats, Dual-zone automatic climate control, power tilt/telescopic steering column and more optional features. On safety front, the car comes with attention assist, rear-view camera, adaptive breaking technology, electronic stability programme along with other optional offerings like blind spot assist and lane keeping assist among others.

Recently, even Ranveer Singh gifted himself a brand new Aston Martin Rapide S for his birthday, while a couple of months before that M.S. Dhoni start, Sushant Singh Rajput bought himself a Maserati Quattroporte.

Image Source: NDTV