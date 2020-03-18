Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The First Owner Of 2020 Hyundai Creta; Deliveries Begin

Launched in India earlier this week with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new generation of the Hyundai Creta has delivered on the features and price front. The company has announced that deliveries of the car have commenced and the first owner is none other than the company's brand ambassador, actor Shah Rukh Khan. The keys were handed over to the Bollywood actor by Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Hyundai India. Khan received the black-coloured top-of-the-line turbo petrol DCT variant.

The new gen Hyundai Creta is priced between ₹ 9.99 lakh, going up to ₹ 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The South Korean automaker has received a good initial response from the market wherein the new 2020 Creta garnered over 14,000 bookings. With the new-generation Creta SUV, Hyundai will be looking to dominate the compact SUV space yet again. The interested customers can book the SUV at all Hyundai dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 25,000. The compact SUV comes in 5 trim levels - E, EX, S, SX & SX(O). The SUV is also loaded with BlueLink technology offering 50 advanced connectivity features.

Aesthetically, the overall design of the SUV is underlined by new front radiator grille, LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED tail lamps and LED high mount stop lamp, rear spoiler and more. The SUV is offered in 10 exterior shades, which includes Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry and Deep Forest (Turbo Only). The two dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.

The new Creta is loaded on features including a digital console and a massive touchscreen infotainment unit

On the inside, the cabin is extensively loaded with features like fully digital instrument console, 10.25-inch HD infotainment system, 7-inch supervisor cluster, dual zone climate control, Bose sound system featuring 8 speakers, air purifier, electric parking brake, rear view monitor and much more.

The carmaker is offering the new Creta SUV with three BS6 engines that are straightaway lifted from Seltos. This includes 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.4-litre T-GRi Turbo petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel unit. The petrol engines make 113 bhp, 144 Nm & 138 bhp, 242 Nm. The 1.5-litre oil burner churns out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties are carried out by 6-speed MT as standard along with optional 6-speed AT (Turbo), 7-speed DCT (1.5 Diesel) and iVT (1.5 Petrol).

The 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV prices start from ₹ 9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹ 17.20 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom). The new Creta takes on the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.

