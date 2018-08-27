Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars

It has been 20 years since Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Hyundai Motor India, which is currently the second largest four-wheeler manufacturer in India with over 8 million vehicles sold in the country till date. About a year ago, Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam were spotted taking a drive in a convertible. Nothing wrong in that except little AbRam was standing on the seat of the car and his head was popping out of the roof of the car. It might just feel like a kid trying to feel the wind in his hair but overall the situation is pretty dangerous. Speaking to Carandbike on the side-lines King Khan on how he faced flak on the internet and how it turned him into a better father.

Also Read: SRK & Hyundai Push For Better Road Safety

Advertisement

"Let me be honest, just because I am a public figure, I really am not the authority, because like it's happened I have done some mistake and you know some days you want to cuddle your child and want him on the front seat because that's where you are sitting. But you know with the way the traffic is, with the way we are in a hurry everywhere. I think one should be concerned, says SRK ".

Also Read: SRK's Convertible Ride With AbRam Could Be Dangerous

(Even though it feels like fun, this is a potentially dangerous situation for your child) (Even though it feels like fun, this is a potentially dangerous situation for your child)

The particular photo of king khan with AbRam went viral on social media and while most of the followers found it cute, there were some who raised questions about the numerous dangerous situations it could lead to. But after being trolled on social media and, he sure did realise his folly and corrected the situation. Like all people, SRK is always the one for learning and this incident did teach him about to keep child safety in mind whenever little AbRam takes a ride in a car.

"I am a big believer, and being a big believer doesn't mean that I haven't succumbed to being unsafe myself. ....I think its important to be safe, I think at this age, with three kids, especially with the young one, I know when I am going to drop him to school, I didn't even know there is a middle belt in the car, which you can fix on to a baby, and he does it so sweetly, I take care of it, I am always like ki yaar dekhna brake na lagey," he says on how baby AbRam reminds him to put his seat belt on.

Also Read: Hyundai Xcent Now Gets ABS & EBD Across All Variants

Like Shah Rukh Khan and Hyundai, Carandbike has always been a vocal proponent of road safety. Last year, Hyundai and SRK jointly did a campaign called 'Be The Better Guy' wherein Hyundai's message was to be the better guy, safer driver on the road, always.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.