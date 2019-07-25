Seven-Seater MG Hector Showcased In Indonesia

The Indonesia-spec MG Hector gets the same wheelbase and overall length as the Indian version

Morris Garages is readying a seven-seater version of the Hector that will hit the markets next year in India. While the launch is still some time away, we can bring you a glimpse of the seven-seater version as parent company SAIC has showcased the seven-seater version of the MG Hector at the GIIAS 2019 in Indonesia. Badged as the Wuling Almaz, the multi-seater compact SUV has brings additional seating and is priced from 263.8 million Rupiah to 338.8 million Rupiah (around ₹ 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.69 lakh).

The Wuling Almaz looks identical to the India-spec MG Hector barring the different grille at the front

Wuling is a part of Chinese auto major SAIC, which also owns the British auto brand - MG. The company retails the Hector in a number of markets with different nameplates. The Indonesian-spec version is identical to that sold in India and gets the same wheelbase (2750 mm) and overall length at 4655 mm. What the automaker has done is added a third row that improves the seating capacity. You do have to compromise on teh cargo space, which stands at 587 litres.

Visually, the Wuling Almaz is identical to the MG Hector barring the new grille and the Wuling logo on it, while the red reflector connecting the taillights has been given a miss too. The interior remains the same too including the massive touchscreen infotainment system and all-black finish, while the multi-function steering wheel has been slightly tweaked. On the feature front, the Almaz is loaded up to its gills with a 7-inch MID unit, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and also gets the connected car tech. The 'Internet Inside' badge has been given a miss though that is otherwise seen on the MG Hector.

The MG Hector for India is produced at SAIC's Halol plant and bookings are closed for 2019

The MG Hector for Indonesia gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that belts out 138 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a CVT unit. The India-spec model gets a dual-clutch transmission for automatic duties. The 2.0-litre diesel is not sold in the South East Asian country.

The MG Hector was recently launched in India priced from ₹ 12.18 lakh (ex-showroom), and the compact SUV is off to a good start already sold out for 2019. Clearly, the demand is higher than Morris Garages had anticipated and the company is working to increase production at its Halol plant. The SUV impresses with its extensive list of features, spacious cabin and practical engine options. It also gets a segment-first panoramic sunroof and connected car system.

The seven-seater version of the MG Hector will be taking on a number of offerings including the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Harrier-based seven-seater showcased as the Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show this year.

