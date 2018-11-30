Seon Seob Kim To Replace YK Koo As Head Of Hyundai India Operations

Current MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Y K Koo has stepped down from his current role and will be returning to the company's headquarters in Korea. The company said in a statement that Senior Vice President Seon Seob Kim, head of Business Operations Strategy Division, will become Head of Hyundai Motor India Headquarters. However, there is no information on when this transition will take place. YK Koo has played a pivotal role in helping Hyundai India achieve a significant growth ever since he took over as the MD and CEO in 2015.

Under his leadership, the company launched the new-gen Elantra, new-gen Verna, the Tucson, facelifts of the Xcent, Grand i10 and the Creta and finally the new generation of the small car Santro which is already raking up a lot of sales numbers for the company. YK Koo has had a lot of experience with new and growing markets as prior to Hyundai Motor India he was the CEO of Hyundai Motor in Russia; a role which he held for 3 years. Koo had been part of the Hyundai India family for over nine years and was one of the founding members of Hyundai Motor India's operations in 1997. He understood the Indian market as also consumer sentiments as he had been deeply involved with marketing and sales operations for the company here from 2008-2011

In fact, it was for his vision and leadership for Hyundai India that he was awarded the 2018 CNB Automotive Man Of The Year.

