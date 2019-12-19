Segway Apex Electric Sportbike Concept Revealed

American manufacturer of two-wheeled personal transporters, Segway, owned by Chinese firm Ninebot, is getting ready to unveil an electric sportbike at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month in Las Vegas. The Apex electric sportbike certainly makes a statement that Segway-Ninebot may be evolving from its bread and butter mobility vehicles to the mainstream electric motorcycle segment now. The images reveal an almost production-ready model of the Apex electric sportbike, but the company has not chosen to reveal and specifications - either performance or range figures.

The Segway Apex is still a concept though and has been unveiled in Beijing for now, with a complete reveal for the world at the Consumer Electronics Show. All that is revealed now is that Segway is choosing to call it a "super scooter" with some figures at least, of a top speed claim of 125 mph (over 200 kmph) and 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds, making the Apex the fastest product developed by Segway-Ninebot ever.

In November 2019, Segway-Ninebot unveiled the company's first electric dirt bike, called the Segway Dirt e-Bike at the SEMA show in the US, which is currently available for pre-order. The brand also had an electric mountain bike on display at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan. For now, the Apex is still described as a concept, so it's still not known whether it will see production in the near future, or if the concept is just a technology demonstration and showcasing the brand's capabilities for its future products.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.