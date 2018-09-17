Secret Service To Buy Harley-Davidson, Despite Trump's Boycott Call

US President Donald Trump may be calling for a boycott Harley-Davidson but Secret Service agents who protect him will continue to ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The Secret Service plans to buy a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, despite President Trump's public feud with the American motorcycle brand. Last week, the Secret Service published a notice soliciting quotes from motorcycle dealers for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle "with police equipment accessories." The Federal Business Opportunities website posted the Secret Service's plans to purchase a new Harley that could be paired with a sidecar. The website is where federal agencies publish solicitations and requests for proposals from government contractors and private businesses.

The choice for Harley-Davidson is because the Secret Service already has mechanics familiar with Harley, spare parts and sidecars that fit the bikes. According to the agency, any other motorcycle will require additional training of staff, although there are no details available yet on which Harley-Davidson model has been shortlisted for the purchase.

Also Read: Trump Endorses Call For Harley-Davidson Boycott

(Trump has been critical of Harley-Davidson since the brand decided to move production overseas) Also Read: Trump Slams Harley Over Decision To Move Production Overseas

President Trump's feud with Harley-Davidson was triggered after the iconic American motorcycle brand announced that it was moving production of motorcycles destined for the European Union to an international factory. Harley said the decision to move production overseas was in response to the EU slapping a 31 per cent tariff on motorcycles made in the US. The increased EU tariffs was a response to the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The European Union is an important market for Harley-Davidson, and it makes sense for Harley to meet the demands of that market from motorcycles built in an overseas plant. Harley-Davidson already has plants in India and Brazil where bikes are assembled for foreign markets. Harley is also opening a plant in Thailand.

