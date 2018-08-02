Second Generation Honda Brio Unveiled In Indonesia

Following up with the Honda Small RS Concept showcased earlier this year, the second generation Honda Brio has been unveiled at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 in Jakarta. The 2019 Honda Brio looks identical to the concept version and builds on the automaker's entry-level model for the South Asian markets. The all-new Brio shares its underpinnings with the new generation Amaze subcompact sedan sold in India, but sports different styling. The 2019 Brio has been showcased in two versions, the standard and sportier Brio RS model, and will be going on sale in the South East Asian markets later this year.

(Honda has replaced the all-glass tailgate from the current Brio to a conventional unit on the new version)

Honda has extended the same design theme on the new generation Brio that is seen on the updated City, WR-V and Amaze models. The hatchback comes with a chunky chrome grille up front, flanked by sweptback headlamps that get LED daytime running lights. The bumper is all-new and houses the fog lamps, while the overall design remains clean and free of any unnecessary clutter. The car also looks visibly larger than the current model, and it is only at the C-pilllar that you can find resemblance to the existing version. Interestingly, the taillights on the 2019 Brio seem to take inspiration from the Ford Figo hatchback with a striking similarity between both models.

On the 2019 Honda Brio RS, the automaker has added a host of sporty elements including the blacked out grille, sharper looking front bumper with and a faux diffuser at the rear. The Brio RS also comes with diamond cut alloy wheels, and side skirts too. Unlike the current version, Honda has chucked the all-glass tailgate on the new model in favour of a full unit.

(The 2019 Honda Brio RS gets sportier treatment all over, similar to the concept)

Honda is yet to reveal the interiors on the 2019 Honda Brio but the cabin is likely to be identical to the new Amaze. Expect to see a massive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new steering wheel, auto climate control system and instrument console. The car will continue to get the cost-effective headrest integrated front seats, like the current model.

Under the hood, the new generation Honda Brio will draw power from the updated 1.2-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine with about 88 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque on offer. Markets like Philippines and Thailand will continue to get the 1.3-litre i-VTEC petrol motor instead. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and a CVT option as well.

While the first generation Honda Brio made it to India and also spawned for three products under the same platform - Amaze, Mobilio and BR-V. However, the hatchback itself was never an outright success for the automaker. Honda Cars India has not yet confirmed is the new model will make its way to India, and reports also suggest that the automaker isn't too keen either. As part of its launch plans for the next couple of months, the Japanese auto giant will be introducing the new generation CR-V and the Civic in the country. The next generation Honda City is also said in the works.

