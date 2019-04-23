New Cars and Bikes in India

Second Generation Honda Amaze Sales Cross 85,000 In 11 Months

The second generation Honda Amaze subcompact sedan was launched in May 2018 and has witnessed over 85,000 units being sold over the past 11 months.

The second generation Honda Amaze was launched in May last year and has turned out to be a popular seller for the Japanese automaker. In fact, the automaker sold 85,000 units of the all-new Amaze over the past 11 months, making it the fastest Honda model in India to achieve the sales figure. In FY2018-19, the new Amaze contributed 46 per cent to the automaker's overall sales for the fiscal with the City, Jazz and the WR-V being the other significant contributors. Since its launch of the first generation model in April 2013, Honda has sold over 3.4 lakh units across the country.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Taking a giant leap over its predecessor, the 2018 Honda Amaze saw comprehensive improvements to the subcompact sedan in terms of design and features, while being underpinned by the new Brio platform. The car gets Honda's new global design language that is seen on the recently launched Civic as well as the ASEAN-spec Honda Accord. It is also a far more proportionate three-box design that the predecessor was.

new honda amaze

The Honda Amaze has been updated with new safety features too, to meet new regulations

Inside, the new Honda Amaze gets more liberated space sporting a dual-tone cabin with features like the start-stop system, auto climate control, multi-function steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Amaze also gets a segment first paddle shifters, as a segment first feature along with a height adjustable driver's seat, keyless entry, and a boot space of 420 litres. The Amaze has also been updated with new safety features including front passenger seatbelt reminder to meet the new safety regulations.

Powertrain options on the new Honda Amaze include the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines, both of which are paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. Keeping up with the demand, Honda recently introduced the new top-of-the-line Amaze VX CVT automatic variant on the petrol and diesel versions, with prices starting at ₹ 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Honda Amaze competes against a number of offerings in the segment including the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Volkswagen Ameo, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, and the Ford Aspire. While the Dzire rules the sales chart averaging 15,000 units every month, the Amaze is the second most-selling model here with an average of 6000 units sold every month.

