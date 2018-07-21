Saurav Bandyopadhyay Wins Race 1 Of Round 2 Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup

The 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 2 is underway at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), and it was Saurav Bandyopadhyay ushering his dominance in the first race of the weekend. Race 1 saw Bandopadhyay start second on the grid behind pole-sitter Dhruv Mohite, but a brilliant start allowed the driver to pass car. No. 19 to take the lead on Turn 1.

Mohite, with two wins to his name, was hot on the tail of Saurav and almost passed the new race leader on the following lap. However, the Thane-based driver was at his defensive best and went on to protect his lead till the end of the race. Mohite, meanwhile, was slipping behind as he tried too hard to retake the lead but failed, locking his brakes twice on laps four and five respectively.

(Saurav B won the race ahead of Anmol Singh Sahil and Dhruv Mohite)

The loss of pace for Mohite allowed Anmol Singh Sahil to overtake the Round 1 winner at Turn 2 in a bid to take P2. The move worked and Anmol finished second with Mohite dropping to the last place on the podium. This also marked Anmol's first ever podium finish in racing.

Saurav, had created enough gap by now, taking the win by a margin of 4.711s. The distance between Anmol and Dhruv was just 0.056s.

Finishing fourth was Shubhomoy Ball while Shivani Pruthvi finished a strong fifth after starting ninth on the grid. Coming in sixth was Jeet Jhabakh, ahead of Tuhid Anwar, while Siddharth Mehdiratta and Akshay Bhivshetti finished eighth and ninth respectively, separated by two tenths of a second. Renuka Gajendran secured the only DNF in the race after an incident.

