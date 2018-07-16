Sarolea Manx 7 Electric Superbike Launched In Europe

Belgian electric superbike manufacturer Sarolea has launched the road-legal version of the SP7 racing machine. The design of the Sarolea Manx 7 is inspired by the first version of the SP7 built in 2014, but is a lot more refined version of the electric race bike. The firm is now readying as many as 80 models to be sold in 2018, after selling 14 such examples in 2017. The Sarolea Manx 7 employs a carbon fibre monocoque frame, and a carbon fibre swingarm, as well as front and rear Ohlins suspension, Beringer brakes and a pair of ultra-light forged alloy wheels from Oz.

(The Sarolea Manx 7 is based on the SP7 electric race bike)

The bike is powered by an air-cooled brushless DC 3-phase electric motor which puts out an impressive 204 bhp of power and 450 Nm of peak torque, with a top speed of 240 kmph. The bike tips the scales at 217 kg, and runs of 17-inch forged aluminium wheels. The bike will be available in several battery versions, the 14 kWh base model will return up to 230 km on a single charge, while the 18 kWh version is claimed to return 280 km. A top-spec version with a 22 kWh battery offers up to 330 km of range. The Sarolea Manx 7 has claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 2.8 seconds.

The Manx has a weight distribution of 50 per cent at the front and 50 per cent at the rear, said to give the bike excellent manoeuvrability and easy handling. But all that performance and range comes at a price. The base 14 kWh version is priced at 42,975 Euros (around ₹ 34.5 lakh at current exchange rates), while the top-spec 22 kWh version is priced at 48,760 Euros ( ₹ 39.14 lakh at current exchange rates).

