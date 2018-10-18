New Cars and Bikes in India

Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter

The new chipsets, Samsung Exynos Auto and Samsung ISOCELL Auto offer cutting-edge application processor and image sensor technology solutions to the road.

View Photos
Samsung has introduced two new chipsets for connected cars

Samsung Electronics, a part of the Samsung Group, has announced the introduction of two new chipsets or processors for the automotive segment for connected cars technology. Christened the Samsung Exynos Auto and Samsung ISOCELL Auto, the new chipsets claim to offer cutting-edge application processor and image sensor technology solutions to the road.  While the former Exynos will help manufacturers develop in-car apps for infotainment, advanced driving assistance systems, and telematics, the ISOCELL Auto is targeted at developing in-vehicle infotainment systems and telematics solutions.

Talking about the two new chipsets, Kenny Han, vice president of Samsung's Device Solutions Division said, “Samsung's new automotive brand solutions, Exynos Auto and ISOCELL Auto, bring Samsung's market-proven technologies to automotive applications with enhanced features and durability required by the market. With fast telecommunication, accurate sensing and powerful processing capabilities, Samsung's Auto-branded solutions will enable new driving experiences to next-generation smart vehicles.”

0 Comments

Processors from Exynos Auto range come in three sub-categories: Exynos Auto V series for advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, Exynos Auto A series for ADAS, and Exynos Auto T series for telematics solutions. On the other hand, Samsung's ISOCELL image sensors are built on the company's innovative pixel isolation technology, which provides greater visibility of the road and surroundings even in low-light environments, while enabling more precise identification of objects. The sensors also allow vehicles to perceive road conditions or potential hazards even when driving through tunnels or other high-contrast environments.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Samsung Chipsets Samsung Processors Connected Cars

Latest News

Exclusive: BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
Exclusive: BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter
Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter
Indian Spec Nissan Kicks Vs Global Spec Kicks SUV: What's Different
Indian Spec Nissan Kicks Vs Global Spec Kicks SUV: What's Different
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Skoda Kodiaq GT Unveiled; World Premiere In China In November
Skoda Kodiaq GT Unveiled; World Premiere In China In November
2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation
2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation
Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2019
Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2019
2018 Porsche Cayenne: All You Need To Know
2018 Porsche Cayenne: All You Need To Know
Nissan Kicks India Unveil Highlights; Images, Features, Specifications
Nissan Kicks India Unveil Highlights; Images, Features, Specifications
Skoda Vision RS Production Version To Be Badged As Skoda Scala
Skoda Vision RS Production Version To Be Badged As Skoda Scala
Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed
Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC Coupe Spied
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC Coupe Spied
Volkswagen Launches Passat With Connect App; Price Starts At Rs. 25.99 Lakh
Volkswagen Launches Passat With Connect App; Price Starts At Rs. 25.99 Lakh
VW, FCA and Renault Lead Emissions-Driven European Sales Slump
VW, FCA and Renault Lead Emissions-Driven European Sales Slump
Mahindra and Ford Sign Agreements To Share Powertrains And Connected Car Solutions
Mahindra and Ford Sign Agreements To Share Powertrains And Connected Car Solutions

Latest Cars

8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.5
Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

₹ 32.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

DC models

DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 42.54 Lakh *
x
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed
Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed
2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation
2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities