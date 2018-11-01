New Cars and Bikes in India

Sales Stay Flat As Market Pressures Hit Maruti In October 2018

Exports for the company too dropped by 17 per cent in October 2018 with just 8666 units being exported compared to 10446 units in October 2017.

View Photos
Sales in the UV segment dropped by a massive 11.2 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 146,766 units in October 2018. This includes 138,100 units in domestic market and 8,666 units of exports. Sales of the company stayed flat and saw a marginal growth of 0.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company last year had shown a 9.3 per cent growth during the month of Dussehra;  however, it could not replicate that growth this time around. Maruti Suzuki's sales have been growing marginally and it looks like the beginning of the festive season has not brought in the  numbers for the company. 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Baleno

Alto 800

Vitara Brezza

New Swift

Ertiga

Dzire

Wagon R

Alto K10

Celerio

Ciaz

S-Cross

Eeco

Ignis

Celerio X

Gypsy

The Alto and WagonR continued to post positive sales for the company with that segment growing by 1.1 per cent. The new generation Swift and the even the Dzire raked in good sales too with the compact segment growing by 3.7 per cent. 

dzire

Sales in the segment of the Swift and the Dzire saw a growth of 3.7 per cent

Sadly, the facelift of the Ciaz hasn't been able to bring in the expected hike in sales for the company. Maruti Suzuki sold just 3892 units in October 2018 compared to 4107 units during the same period last year. The sales of the Ciaz degrew by 5.2 per cent. 

maruti suzuki vitara brezza amt

The UV space de-grew by  11.2 per cent

Another segment which saw a massive decline was the Utility vehicles segment. The Vitara Brezza has championed this segment for the company for a long time now and it has even helped the company become one of the leading UV manufacturing in the country. Sales in the UV segment dropped by a massive 11.2 per cent and it is the biggest drop seen in the recent past. 

0 Comments

Exports for the company too dropped by 17 per cent in October 2018 with just 8666 units being exported compared to 10446 units in October 2017. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Cars Maruti Suzuki October Sales Maruti Suzuki Sales Maruti Suzuki

Latest News

Waymo Gets Go Ahead To Test Driverless Cars Without Backup Driver In California
Waymo Gets Go Ahead To Test Driverless Cars Without Backup Driver In California
Air Quality 'Very Poor', Authorities Urge Delhiites To Use Public Transport For Next 10 Days
Air Quality 'Very Poor', Authorities Urge Delhiites To Use Public Transport For Next 10 Days
Honda And GAC Group To Build $430 Million Chinese Plant For New-Energy Cars
Honda And GAC Group To Build $430 Million Chinese Plant For New-Energy Cars
Sales Stay Flat As Market Pressures Hit Maruti In October 2018
Sales Stay Flat As Market Pressures Hit Maruti In October 2018
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Spotted Testing In India
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Spotted Testing In India
Tata Motors Reveals Turnaround Plan For Jaguar Land Rover After Loss
Tata Motors Reveals Turnaround Plan For Jaguar Land Rover After Loss
Upcoming Jawa 300 Motorcycle Spotted Testing Ahead Of Unveil Next Month
Upcoming Jawa 300 Motorcycle Spotted Testing Ahead Of Unveil Next Month
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Specs Leaked
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Specs Leaked
Eicher Motors Says Labour Strife Hurt Royal Enfield Production
Eicher Motors Says Labour Strife Hurt Royal Enfield Production
Tata Motors Posts Second-Quarter Loss On Weak JLR Sales
Tata Motors Posts Second-Quarter Loss On Weak JLR Sales
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-Bookings Open In India
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Pre-Bookings Open In India
Honda CB Shine Crosses 70 Lakh Sales Milestone
Honda CB Shine Crosses 70 Lakh Sales Milestone
Exclusive: Land Rover To Begin Assembling The Range Rover Velar In India
Exclusive: Land Rover To Begin Assembling The Range Rover Velar In India
Diwali 2018: Best Discounts And Offers On Scooters In India
Diwali 2018: Best Discounts And Offers On Scooters In India
Volkswagen Teases New Pickup Concept Ahead Of Sao Paulo Motor Show
Volkswagen Teases New Pickup Concept Ahead Of Sao Paulo Motor Show

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 9.68 - 13.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.07 - 9.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
₹ 6.2 - 7.19 Lakh *
View More
x
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Bike Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Bike Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Jawa 300 Motorcycle Spotted Testing Ahead Of Unveil Next Month
Upcoming Jawa 300 Motorcycle Spotted Testing Ahead Of Unveil Next Month
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities