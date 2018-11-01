Sales Stay Flat As Market Pressures Hit Maruti In October 2018

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 146,766 units in October 2018. This includes 138,100 units in domestic market and 8,666 units of exports. Sales of the company stayed flat and saw a marginal growth of 0.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company last year had shown a 9.3 per cent growth during the month of Dussehra; however, it could not replicate that growth this time around. Maruti Suzuki's sales have been growing marginally and it looks like the beginning of the festive season has not brought in the numbers for the company.

The Alto and WagonR continued to post positive sales for the company with that segment growing by 1.1 per cent. The new generation Swift and the even the Dzire raked in good sales too with the compact segment growing by 3.7 per cent.

Sadly, the facelift of the Ciaz hasn't been able to bring in the expected hike in sales for the company. Maruti Suzuki sold just 3892 units in October 2018 compared to 4107 units during the same period last year. The sales of the Ciaz degrew by 5.2 per cent.

Another segment which saw a massive decline was the Utility vehicles segment. The Vitara Brezza has championed this segment for the company for a long time now and it has even helped the company become one of the leading UV manufacturing in the country. Sales in the UV segment dropped by a massive 11.2 per cent and it is the biggest drop seen in the recent past.

Exports for the company too dropped by 17 per cent in October 2018 with just 8666 units being exported compared to 10446 units in October 2017.

