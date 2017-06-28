SAIC Motor To Commence Its India Operations By 2019; Will Operate As MG Motor India

Leading Chinese car manufacturer SAIC Motor today announced its plans to enter the Indian market. The automaker will be setting up its first fully-owned car manufacturing facility in India which is expected to commence operations in 2019. The Shanghai-based car manufacturer will be operating in the Indian market under the "MG" (Morris Garages) brand, as MG Motor India. The company is currently in the process of finalising its manufacturing facility and is firming up its product strategy for the Indian market. More details of which will be announced at a later stage.

Earlier there were rumours claiming that SAIC has signed an agreement to take over General Motors India's Halol plant for its India operations. But, back in April, the company denied this report saying it signed a term sheet for the evaluation of the Halol car plant, but a formal agreement for handover has not been done. Considering GM India is set to end its India operation as of December 2017, if things do work out in SAIC's favour, it will be easier for MG Motor India to set up shop in the country.

SAIC Motor says that once the project commences it will create sizeable employment opportunities under the "Make in India" and "Skill India" initiatives and positively contribute to the economic development of the region. "The introduction of the iconic British Sports Car Brand 'MG' in India is an important part of SAIC Motor's global strategy. Our aim is to provide best-in-class vehicles, integrating sophisticated British design and quality, breakthrough product features and a pleasing ownership experience," the company said in a statement.

The MG GS is the company's first production SUV and was launched in 2015

Along with the establishment of MG Motor India, SAIC Motor has also announced some senior level appointments. At the helm of the company will be Rajeev Chaba, who will be handling the role of the President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, along with P. Balendran, who has been appointed as the company's Executive Director. Both are veterans in the automotive field and the company claims that their wide and varied experience in the auto sector will lead the company to a successful future in India.

Internationally, SAIC Motor already offers a range of MG products that are designed and engineered at its European and Global Design Centres. Some of the current Mg cars sold in the UK include - the MG GS, MG ZS, MG 3, and the MG GT. While the company still hasn't' revealed which of these models will first come to India but considering the multiple brands in SAIC's portfolio like Maxus and Roewe, there is a wide range of models that could come to India. The carmaker also has an array of body style options, right from hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs and SUVs to electric and hybrid cars.

Interestingly, in its statement, SAIC Motor says that its vision for India is to deliver environment-friendly mobility solutions. This means it is likely that MG Motor India will also focus on hybrid and EVs for the Indian market. And the company has technological capabilities required in the development of 'New Energy Vehicles', to cater to the changing needs of global customers.