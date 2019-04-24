New Cars and Bikes in India

Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars

As the Master Blaster turns forty six today, we here at CNB would like to wish Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday!

As the Master Blaster turns forty six today, we here at CNB would like to wish Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday! As possibly the biggest petrolhead Indian cricket has ever seen, Sachin Tendulkar has had some of the best cars in the country and has enjoyed them thoroughly by driving them regularly instead of keeping them as garage queens. So what better day than Sachin Tendulkar's birthday to talk about these beautiful machines that gives him (and us) a century and more of joy! From his very first humble four-wheeler to his latest supercar, he has owned and enjoyed them all.

Also Read: From the Maruti 800 to the BMW i8: A Journey Of Auto Passion For Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin's automotive journey begins with something that a lot of us started our own automotive journeys with - a humble Maruti 800. And while most of us moved on to larger and more modern automobiles, Sachin still has his very first 800. And we believe he still drives it around too! Sachin though always loved fast cars and soon moved on to an E30 BMW 3 Series coupe (that is now with a collector in Mumbai) and a whole range of quick understated 4-door sedans.

mercedes benz c36 amg

(Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG)

For example, Sachin owned one of the first (or possibly the first) AMG to have ever made it to Indian shores - a W202 generation Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG. Legend goes, after driving it for a while, Sachin wanted even more power from the 3.6-litre, 280 bhp motor and wanted it tuned by a famous tuner down south. He tuner politely refused to tune the car and returned the car to Sachin saying 'This car is fast enough for Indian roads'.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Rocks An Electric Go-Kart On Instagram

sachin tendulkar and his cars

(Sachin Tendulkar's Nissan GT-R)

Sachin's love affair with the Ferrari 360 Modena of course is well known and well documented. Having received the 360 Modena as a gift from Michael Schumacher, the car spent a fair few years in the cricketer's garage until he sold it to a businessman from Surat. And yes, the car is actually the same car that has been used in the movie 'Ferrari Ki Savari' (Journey/Trip in a Ferrari). The bright red Ferrari 360 Modena was replaced by another bright red car that coudn't have been more different from the Modena - the Nissan GT-R Egoista. The GT-R however did not remain stock for long as it was immediately modified with a super cool Wald bodykit and some other add-ons to make it a one off.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Sells His Nissan GT-R

2018 bmw m5

(2018 BMW M5)

The master blaster has always been a BMW fan though. From the E30 320i Coupe that he owned in the past to the likes of the several M models that he has owned since, Sachin is also BMW's brand ambassador in India. Currently, Sachin owns a one-off BMW i8 Coupe that has been painted in a very bright but very unique shade of red. Sachin will also soon be adding a brand new BMW M5 to his collection, which will give company to the likes of his personalised 7 Series, X5 M, etc.

sachin tendulkar cars birthday

(Sachin Tendulkar in his new BMW i8)

