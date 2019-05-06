Rynox Introduces Accident Insurance Cover With Purchase Of Riding Gear

With the growing sale of motorcycles and the awareness and importance of wearing riding gear, more and more motorcyclists choose to invest in the protective apparel beyond purchasing their desired moped. Now, a number of discounts and freebies are commonly given to customers on protective gear, but in an innovative of promoting its product line-up, Indian riding gear maker Rynox is offered accident insurance to its customers. Under the Rynox Wingman initiative, the company will provide a complimentary accident insurance cover of ₹ 50,000 to its customers.

The Wingman initiative intends to support customers after the unfortunate fall like a wingman would, while it's protective gear is intended to minimise injuries. The Wingman initiative is available only on the jackets, riding pants or gloves that have a minimum value of ₹ 4000. The insurance will be valid for one year from the date of purchase and covers permanent disability or hospitalisation due to an accident. The initiative is applicable on products purchased after May 1, 2019.

Customers who want to register themselves for the Rynox Wingman initiative need to enter their personal details, purchase invoice details and the 15-digit product code on the company's website. The Indian gear maker has a variety of products on offer ranging from urban and touring jackets and pants, as well as mesh and leather gloves. Rynox also makes motorcycle luggage including tank bags, saddle bags, utility bags, phone and GPS mounts, protector inserts, and more.

The innitiative is certainly innovative and will be appreciated by many. In fact, as motorcyclists, it is important that you do take an accident policy that helps cover expenses, should there be an unfortunate incident.

