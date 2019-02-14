New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Workers Resume Strike At Oragadam Plant In Chennai

Three months after operations resumed at the Royal Enfield Oragadam plant in Chennai, workers at the facility have struck work again over lack of progress in negotiations.

View Photos
The workers union had previous struck work between September and November last year

Workers at the Royal Enfield Oragadam plant in Chennai have struck work for the second time, three months after the strike was originally called off. The Working People's Trade Union Council had issued a strike notice on February 12, but the strike only began a day later at 3 pm at the manufacturing facility. It's been reported that the workers were unhappy with the lack of progress of the negotiations over wage hike, and re-designation of certain employees as permanent staff. Previously, the employees union had announced a strike late 2018, which extended for a period of 50 days, affecting production at the facility.

In a filing to the national stock exchange, Eicher Motors, the parent company of the motorcycle maker said, "Royal Enfield remains deeply committed, as always in the past, to maintaining respectful relationships with all employees. We believe an engaged workforce and cordial industrial relations, create a culture of excellence where all employees are proud of their contributions to the organisation. It is unfortunate that a certain section of our workforce has resorted to an illegal strike at our Oragadam plant in Chennai despite the company's best efforts and positive intentions. We have been working
closely with our workforce and have undertaken various constructive and confidence-building initiatives."

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Thunderbird 350X

Bullet 350

Interceptor 650

Classic 500

Thunderbird 350

Himalayan

Bullet 500

Continental GT 650

Thunderbird 500X

Classic Desert Storm

Classic Chrome

Thunderbird 500

Royal Enfield further elaborated that the Oragadam plant was only affected by the strike with a majority of its workforce still reporting to work; while the plants at Vallam Vadagaland and Tiruvottiyur, continue to remain fully operational.

"We are focused on resolving all issues in an amicable manner while keeping the best interests of the organization and our workforce in mind," the company added in the statement.

0 Comments

The previous strike at the Oragadam plant saw a production loss of about 28,000 units for Royal Enfield between the period of September 24 and November 12, 2018. At the time, the new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were yet to be launched in the Indian market. However, both motorcycles are on sale in India and internationally at present, and a production loss will only add to the delivery time on the bikes. The 650 motorcycles currently command a waiting period of about six months. With the demand rising, it needs to be seen if production will be affected due to the strike.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA
Forty Two
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
JAWA 300
JAWA
300
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield
Bullet 500
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Workers Strike Royal Enfield Workers Strike Oragadam Plant Royal Enfield Oragadam Plant Royal Enfield Royal Enfield bikes

Latest News

Royal Enfield Workers Resume Strike At Oragadam Plant In Chennai
Royal Enfield Workers Resume Strike At Oragadam Plant In Chennai
KIA Motors Inaugurates First Dealership In India In Noida
KIA Motors Inaugurates First Dealership In India In Noida
2019 Honda Civic Launch Details Revealed
2019 Honda Civic Launch Details Revealed
Upcoming Harley-Davidson Designs Revealed In Patent Filings
Upcoming Harley-Davidson Designs Revealed In Patent Filings
New-Gen Honda Civic Bookings Open; Launch In March 2019
New-Gen Honda Civic Bookings Open; Launch In March 2019
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Motorcycle India Announces Extended Warranty For Complete Range
Triumph Motorcycle India Announces Extended Warranty For Complete Range
Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year
Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year
2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know
Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know
2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship Selection Round To Be Held In Mumbai On February 23
2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship Selection Round To Be Held In Mumbai On February 23

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.45 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.22 - 1.45 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.78 - 2.99 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.9 - 2.55 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.79 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.79 - 2.1 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.94 - 3.15 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.23 - 2.39 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.93 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 2.01 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 2.03 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities