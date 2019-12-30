New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Trademarks Sherpa & Hunter Nameplates

The Royal Enfield Sherpa was originally sold in the 1960s, while the Hunter could be an all-new motorcycle from the company.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the BS6 editions of its motorcycles in the coming months, but the manufacturer is working all-new offerings that can be expected at the turn of the next decade. The Chennai-based manufacturer has trademarked the names - Sherpa and Hunter - hinting at the new motorcycles from Royal Enfield. A recent report suggested that RE is looking to expand its product line-up with entry-level models and the new nameplates could possibly be used for the same. That being said, it's not uncommon for manufacturers to register names for upcoming models without actually using them.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On Lighter, More Accessible Bikes: Report

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Bullet 350

Classic 350

Thunderbird 350X

Himalayan

Classic 500

Interceptor 650

Thunderbird 350

Continental GT 650

Bullet 500

Thunderbird 500X

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

However, both the Royal Enfield Sherpa and the Hunter names come from the company's illustrious legacy of producing motorcycles for over 100 years. The RE Sherpa, was in fact, produced in the mid-1960s and was a 173 cc offering. It was later styled as the Royal Enfield Crusader in 1970. The Royal Enfield Hunter, meanwhile, will be an all-new nameplate and hints at an adventure motorcycle. A smaller displacement Himalayan, perhaps?

Also Read: Royal Enfield Introduces Ride Sure Extended Warranty Program

u5062ipg

The Royal Enfield Sherpa was a 173 cc motorcycle, sold during the mid-1960s

It will be too early to say the kind of motorcycles Royal Enfield is developing for the mass market space. The same report suggests that the lighter, smaller displacement bikes will use the new J1C platform and could spawn a scrambler-styled motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Hunter would be an ideal nameplate then while possibly using the 411 cc LS410 single-cylinder engine from the Himalayan. A lot of this remains speculative at the moment and it will be a while till we hear about the new motorcycles from the company.

0 Comments

Royal Enfield also recently trademarked the names - Meteor and Explorer - hinting at more motorcycles in the making. It will be interesting to see higher displacement bikes though under these nameplates. Currently, the bike maker is readying up the BS6 versions of its entire line-up and the motorcycles will start reaching dealerships by early 2020. The bikes are expected to get cosmetic changes, new features and hardware upgrade as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.33 - 1.77 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.45 - 1.96 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.78 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.79 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.9 - 2.67 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.78 - 2.99 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.68 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.94 - 3.15 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 2.1 - 2.32 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.39 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.93 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 2.03 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 2.01 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 First Ride Review
2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 First Ride Review
Kia Carnival Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo Showcase
Kia Carnival Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo Showcase
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Spied Undisguised
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Spied Undisguised
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities