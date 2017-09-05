Royal Enfield To Update Classic 350 And Classic 500

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Classic 500 are two of the most popular and highest selling models of the company. In fact, the Classic 350 is actually the highest-selling model for Royal Enfield. But over the years, both motorcycles had begun showing their age and haven't received updates in quite some time. It was about time for Royal Enfield to update and add more value to these motorcycles. In the same regard, a couple of leaked documents have surfaced on the internet, which reveals that the company is actually working on giving some kind of updates to these motorcycles.

(Royal Enfield Classic 500 update)

The leaked document for the Classic 350 shows that the company will offer a rear disc brake and an updated swingarm which will be taken from the current Thunderbird series. This means that the braking will become more potent on the bike. The other update could be a new gun-metal grey colour that RE might offer on the Classic 350. The Classic 500 too will get similar updates as on the Classic 350. There will be a new 'Stealth Black' colour on offer. Apart from that, the bike will also get the same swingarm and rear disc brake setup from the Thunderbird series.

(Royal Enfield Classic 350 update)

While the updates on the Classic 350 and Classic 500 aren't exactly ground-breaking, it is definitely a step in the right direction by the company. We would have definitely loved to see further updates such as LED pilot lamps, ABS and so on. We are hopeful that Royal Enfield will bring in these updates to the Classic range of its motorcycles.

