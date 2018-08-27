New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28

Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the Classic 350 Special Edition on August 28 inspired by the Indian armed forces with possibly new features as well.

View Photos

Chennai-based bike maker Royal Enfield will be introducing something special on August 28, 2018, as per an invite by the company. While the company has revealed little about what the launch is all about, it is expected that the manufacturer will be launching a special edition Classic 350 tomorrow. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Special Edition is expected to be inspired by the Indian armed forces, and will be bringing a chapter from the motorcycle maker's history. Earlier this year, Royal Enfield introduced the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition to celebrate its association with the British armed forces during the World War II, and you expect a similar insight into the brand's legacy with the upcoming special edition as well.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.44 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Sold Out In Under 3 Minutes

Advertisement

While Royal Enfield hasn't revealed any details yet on the special edition model, the Classic 350 special edition is expected to get new military inspired brown and blue colours, inspired by the Indian Army Corps of Signals. The Indian armed forces division overseas military communications. The special edition is likely to carry stencilled serial number on the fuel tank, similar to what we saw on the Pegasus and the Indian Army Corps emblem too.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Edition With Rear Disc Brake Launched

Rumours also suggest that the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Special Edition could also come equipped with ABS. The safety feature has been long due on the motorcycle and will be a big welcome.

Apart from ABS, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 special edition will continue to use the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that produces 19 bhp at 5250 rpm, and 28 Nm of peak torque available at 4000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched In The US

Suspension duties are handled by 35 mm telescopic forks up front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from 280 mm single disc at the front, while the rear is likely to come with the 240 mm disc.

Expect the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Special Edition to command a substantial premium over the standard model that retails at ₹ 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The special edition model is expected to be priced at a premium of around ₹ 20,000.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Is The Largest Supplier Of Motorcycles To The Indian Army

0 Comments

We will be bringing you complete details on the model from the launch, so make you sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield
Bullet 500
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Special Edition Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Special Edition India

Latest News

Royal Enfield 650 Twin Service Manual Leaked
Royal Enfield 650 Twin Service Manual Leaked
Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Royal Enfield To Launch Special Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Variants Explained
Infiniti Prototype 10 Single Seater Concept EV Revealed At Pebble Beach
Infiniti Prototype 10 Single Seater Concept EV Revealed At Pebble Beach
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
2019 Hyundai Elantra: All You Need To Know
2019 Hyundai Elantra: All You Need To Know
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Price Expectation
Ducati Scrambler 1100: Price Expectation
Ferrari Launches Its 50th Convertible, the 488 Pista Spyder
Ferrari Launches Its 50th Convertible, the 488 Pista Spyder
F1: Vettel Beats Hamilton To Win Crash Ridden Belgian GP
F1: Vettel Beats Hamilton To Win Crash Ridden Belgian GP
This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods
This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods
Hyundai Xcent Gets ABS And EBD As Standard Across All Variants
Hyundai Xcent Gets ABS And EBD As Standard Across All Variants
FAME India II To Be Launched By PM Narendra Modi Next Month
FAME India II To Be Launched By PM Narendra Modi Next Month
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction To Begin From December 2018, Says Nitin Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction To Begin From December 2018, Says Nitin Gadkari
Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQ Silver Arrow Concept At Pebble Beach
Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQ Silver Arrow Concept At Pebble Beach
Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know
Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

534 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

105 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 GT 650N Bikes

Available
Used GT 650N Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.6 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

33 Activa 125 Bikes

Available
Used Activa 125 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Scooter Bikes

6 Bajaj XCD Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj XCD Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 15,000
More Commuter Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.66 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.22 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
₹ 1.7 Lakh *
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
₹ 1.74 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.79 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.01 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.01 Lakh *
View More
Explore Classic 350
×
Explore Now
x
This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods
This New Invention Can Protect Your Car From Floods
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.91 lakh
Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know
Bugatti Divo: 5 Things You Need To Know
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities