Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.13 lakh

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is the latest offering from the bike maker to get Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS). The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X ABS is priced at ₹ 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is already available for bookings at dealerships. Launched earlier this year, the Thunderbird 500X is the factory-custom version based on the standard model and gets a younger appeal with more vibrant colours or the fuel tank, flat handlebar, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. With the price hike for the ABS version, the Thunderbird 500X is also the most expensive single-cylinder offering at present from the manufacturer.

(The engine on the Thunderbird 500X remains the same as on the regular TB 500)

Barring the addition of the safety feature, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X does not get any changes. The bike continues to draw power from the same 499 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled fuel-injected engine tuned for 27 bhp and 41 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties are handled by discs at either end.

Royal Enfield commenced updating its motorcycle line-up with the Classic 350 Signals Edition in August this year, which was followed up with the Classic 500 and Himalayan motorcycles getting the system. The Thunderbird 350X also received ABS treatment last month. The safety feature is all set to be mandatory on two-wheelers above 125 cc in India from April 1, 2019; while two-wheelers below 125 cc will have to come equipped with a Combined Braking Systm (CBS) as standard fitment. The newly launched Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 get the dual-channel ABS unit right from the start.

