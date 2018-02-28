Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X And 500X Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

Royal Enfield will be launching the much talked about Thunderbird 350X and 500X motorcycles in India later today. The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X variants were spied in the past and the bikes get modern upgrades to the styling, while retaining its old-school engines. Leaked images have shown alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, new handlebar and seats. The headlamp gets an LED DRL while the LED taillight has been retained. The bikes also get disc brakes at either end, but ABS continues to be given a miss.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird X range will continue using the same engine and gearbox as the standard motorcycles currently on sale. The Thunderbird 350X will be using the 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine tuned for 19 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while the Thunderbird 500X will use draw power from a 499 cc motor that churns out 27 bhp and peak torque of 41.3 Nm. Both versions come paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield will be launching the Thunderbird X versions in sometime and we will be at the launch bringing you all the details.

Catch all the live updates from the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X launch here: