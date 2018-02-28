Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X And 500X Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

Catch all the live updates from the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X launch here.

Royal Enfield will be launching the much talked about Thunderbird 350X and 500X motorcycles in India later today. The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X variants were spied in the past and the bikes get modern upgrades to the styling, while retaining its old-school engines. Leaked images have shown alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, new handlebar and seats. The headlamp gets an LED DRL while the LED taillight has been retained. The bikes also get disc brakes at either end, but ABS continues to be given a miss.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird X range will continue using the same engine and gearbox as the standard motorcycles currently on sale. The Thunderbird 350X will be using the 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine tuned for 19 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while the Thunderbird 500X will use draw power from a 499 cc motor that churns out 27 bhp and peak torque of 41.3 Nm. Both versions come paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield will be launching the Thunderbird X versions in sometime and we will be at the launch bringing you all the details.

Catch all the live updates from the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X launch here:

Feb 28, 2018
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X: Engines
With engines being the same, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X get no change in power output.

The Thunderbird 350X uses a 346 cc single-cylinder, twin spark engine tuned for 19.8 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm.

The Thunderbird 500X uses a 499 cc single-cylinder motor that churns out 27 bhp and peak torque of 41.3 Nm.

Both engines are paired to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Feb 28, 2018
Brochure of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X were leaked out online recently revealing a a host of details on the special motorcycles.

Feb 28, 2018
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X: Styling
The Thunderbird 350X and 500X also get a new handlebar, which are more forward-biased but the foot peg positions get no change. 
Feb 28, 2018
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X: Styling
Leaked images have shown a host of upgrades on the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X.

These include new 9-spoke alloy wheels that replace spoked wheels on the bike, along with a new single-seat; matte black engine, fenders, indicators, while the certain panels have been finished in gloss black. The fuel tank gets finished a new gloss shade with contrast stripes on the alloy wheels.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X also get MRF Nylogrip Zapper tubeless tyres, a first for the manufacturer.
Feb 28, 2018
The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X get cosmetic upgrades and more of a custom touch of the standard motorcycles.

The powertrain though will remain the same with no changes to the mechanicals.

Feb 28, 2018
Royal Enfield Thunderbird X
Royal Enfield is all set to introduce a special edition Thunderbird 350X and 500X later today.

Keep watching this space for all the updates live from the launch.