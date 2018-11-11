Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 1.63 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X was launched earlier this year as a modern take on the cruiser, and is now equipped with ABS as standard.

The latest motorcycle to get Anti-Lock Brakes or ABS in the Royal Enfield range is the Thunderbird 350X cruiser. The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS is priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is about ₹ 7000 more expensive than the previous model. The Thunderbird X series was launched earlier this year as a modern take on the cruiser with more commute friendly riding position that made it a fun choice for the younger set of customers. Royal Enfield dealers have confirmed to carandbike that the Thunderbird 350X is already available and bookings are open for the ABS version.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X

1.66 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Bookings Open

The introduction of ABS across the Royal Enfield range is part of the bike maker's exercise to make its motorcycles compliant with the upcoming government regulations that mandate ABS on all two-wheelers above 125 cc from April, 2019. While the 350 cc Classic Signals Edition was the first RE product to get ABS in India, the safety feature has since been introduced on the Classic 500, Himalayan and the Classic 350 in Gunmetal grey. The standard Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 and 500 are yet to receive ABS and we do expect the same of be made available in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbird 500X is scheduled to get ABS, as early as next month, according to dealerships. As a young and sporty take on the ageing Thunderbird range, the new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X receive a range of changes including a new flat handlebar, revised seat, and centred foot peg position.

The bike is offered in bright paint schemes for the tank, which are contrasted by the blacked out engine and and other lower panels. The Thunderbird X series also became the first motorcycles from Royal Enfield to use alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Power on the Thunderbird 350X comes from the 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 19 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front with dual shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review

While the Thunderbird brand gets its timely update, this week holds special importance for Royal Enfield as the countdown begins for the India launch of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Prices for both bikes will be announced on November 15, 2018, a day that will also see the company's yesteryear rival Jawa Motorcycles make a comeback to the Indian market. We will be bringing all the details from both these launches, so make sure to stay tuned.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.63 Lakh
