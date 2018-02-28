Royal Enfield has launched the Thunderbird 350X in India at a price of ₹ 1.56 lakh and the Thunderbird 500X at a price of ₹ 1.98 lakh. Both bikes are based on the regular versions of the Thunderbird 350 and the Thunderbird 500 but get a host of cosmetic updates in order to keep the interest in the bike heightened and also target younger buyers as well. The Thunderbird 350X and the 500X get similar updates in the form of shorter handlebars, new 9-spoke alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, a single piece seat instead of the earlier split seats, blacked out fork covers and exhaust and a blacked out headlamp housing as well.

(Both bikes get LED daytime running lamp integrated into the headlamp and an LED tail lamp)

Apart from that, Royal Enfield will also be offering four new colours for the Thunderbird 350X and the Thunderbird 500X which are Drifter Blue, Getaway Orange, Roving Red and Whimsical White. Both bikes get LED daytime running lamp integrated into the headlamp and an LED tail lamp. The cycle parts remain the same as well, with both bikes carrying over the same suspension, brakes and of course, the same engine as well.

(Royal Enfield will also offer four new colours for the Thunderbird 350X and the Thunderbird 500X)

The 350X still gets the 346 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled 19.8 bhp at 5,250 rpm and peak torque output of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm and mated to a five-speed gearbox. The 500X too gets the same 499 cc single-cylinder engine making 27.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

(The cycle parts remain the same as well, with both bikes carrying over the same suspension)

The regular versions of the Thunderbird 350 and the Thunderbird 500 are priced at ₹ 1.48 lakh and ₹ 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and the ₹ 8000 premium charged by Royal Enfield sure does make it worthwhile to buy the 350X and the 500X.

